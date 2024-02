A plan 10 years in the making is still catching everyone off guard.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

John and Neal provide the NWR podcast update on the Xbox Business Update. Ultimately it's pretty much all exactly in line with what Xbox (and John and Neal) have been saying they would do for the past decade.