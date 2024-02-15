Nintendo Downloads - February 15, 2024

Superb Owl winners: Those who bet the 1st half under, Taylor Swift fans, and the news editor who walked away with a shiny 93 Hisuian Decidueye.

Things we missed last week: The Archives release is called Face Off, it's from Namco, and it's only available in Japan and Canada. SURE.... wait, it's a hockey game? Oh, that makes sense.

There are four major games being remade depending on the territory, and in both groups three of them have a whiff of fraud about them. The fourth is of course the remake of Mario vs Donkey Kong for the GBA (not as many Minis, more of a DK '94), but in the West there are remakes of the first three Tomb Raider games - and our reviewer assures me that unlike another recent Aspyr Media-published game I could mention, this one does come with everything up front. (Look for the review later this week in gaming magazines.) Japan, meanwhile, gets a trio of Tokimeki Memorial Girls Side releases from Konami. And I didn't see a cheaper bundle, so enjoy dropping 18k yen on those ones if you wish to partake. The other retail class release this week that we will acknowledge is Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II from Aksys.

Because the alternative is continuing to watch Limited Run see how far they can push me before I remove credit for publishing The House in Fata Morgana by way of blessedly not Plumbers Don't Wear Ties, but an intentional homage to the ZELDA CD-I games in Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore. In the other download titles this week, there is a former Indie World game in PlateUp!, a rhythm game based on the Azure Striker Gunvolt games - hey, music's big in that plot, might as well - and a new source of the original Ys if you want to play the PC-8801 version by way of the EggConsole line. Lastly, shout out to Banchou Tactics, which asks the most important question: what would Final Fantasy Tactics play like if all of the units were Japanese delinquent teenagers?

North America

Retail

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II (US$49.99/C$68.51)

Mario vs Donkey Kong ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Digital

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft ($29.99/$40.65: Wednesday)

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Lords of Exile ($19.99/$21.99: Wednesday)

Banchou Tactics ($19.99/$25.99)

Maid of the Dead ($19.99/$25.99)

PlateUp! ($19.99/$25.99)

Meta Meet Cute+ ($17.99/$22.99: Wednesday)

Genso Chronicles ($14.99/$20.99)

Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle ($14.99/$20.29)

Scream and Steel ($13.99/$17.99: Friday)

Cyber Taxi Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)

Birth ($10.99/$12.49)

Tenement ($9.99/$12.99: Sunday)

Fit My Cat ($9.99/$13.47: Friday)

Z War Apocalypse Shooter ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Swords & Adventures ($6.5/$8.78)

Eggconsole Ys PC-8801 mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Dreamland Solitaire ($5.99/$8.23: Monday)

Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire Plus ($5.99/$6.99)

Party Party Time 2 ($5/$4.71)

Throne of Egypt ($4.99/$6.75: Monday)

Witch's Rhythm Puzzle ($4.99/$6.49)

Caveman Ransom ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Sea Port Tycoon 2024 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Your Majesty ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Bucket Crusher ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Edge of Reality ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

DIY Makeup ($4.99/$6.73: Saturday)

Monster Legacy: New Horizons ($4.9/$6.60: Monday)

Art of Glide ($4.39/$5.84: Friday)

Twilight Survivors ($2.99/$4.31)

Hex Cats ($2.99/$3.99)

Top Web Search 2023 ($2.29/$3.11)

My Name is Mayo 3 ($1.99/$1.99: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: 2020 Game of the Year Hades is half off until February 20. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II (€49.99/£44.99)

Mario vs Donkey Kong (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Digital

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Lords of Exile (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

PlateUp! (€19.99/£16.75)

Duck, Quack, Shoot! (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Banchou Tactics (€19.5/£17.59)

Maid of the Dead (€19.5/£17.59)

Genso Chronicles (€14.99/£13.49)

Scream and Steel (€13.99/£12.99: Friday)

Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle (€13.49/£12.19)

Cyber Taxi Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Saturday)

Fit My Cat (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Z War Apocalypse Shooter (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Birth (€8.99/£8.29)

Dreamland Solitaire (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire Plus (€5.99/£5.49)

Eggconsole Ys PC-8801 mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Party Party Time 2 (€5/£2.97)

Throne of Egypt (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Caveman Ransom (€4.99/£4.99)

Witch's Rhythm Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49)

Edge of Reality (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Sea Port Tycoon 2024 (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Your Majesty (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Monster Legacy: New Horizons (€4.9/£4.40: Monday)

Art of Glide (€3.69/£3.29: Friday)

Hex Cats (€2.99/£2.69)

Twilight Survivors (€2.99/£2.69)

Tiny Treasure Hunt (€2.49/£2.24)

Top Web Search 2023 (€2.49/£2.29)

My Name is Mayo 3 (€1.99/£1.79: Wednesday)

Japan

Crimson Flame Sanada Ninpocho (¥7150)

Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 1st Love (¥5995: Wednesday)

Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 2nd Season (¥5995: Wednesday)

Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 3rd Story (¥5995: Wednesday)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak (¥5940)

Mario vs Donkey Kong (¥5900: Friday)

Maid of the Dead (¥2780)

Pirates Outlaws (¥2490)

Lords of Exile (¥2450)

Bancho Tactics (¥1980)

Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle (¥1980)

HunterX: Code Name T (¥1900)

Fit My Cat (¥1465)

Genso Chronicles (¥1320: Friday)

Birth (¥1120)

Eggconsole Ys PC-8801 mkIISR (¥880)

Edge of Reality (¥660)

Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire Plus (¥600)

Candy Shake Cup (¥563)

Witch's Rhythm Puzzle (¥563)

Party Party Time 2 (¥500)

Hex Cats (¥435)

Learn About Japanese Swords (¥420)

Top Web Search 23 (¥350)

Twilight Surviors (¥240)