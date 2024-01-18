Nintendo Downloads - January 18, 2024

The weeks of peace are about to be shattered.

Things we missed last week: Another Reigns title - Three Kingdoms - dealt itself in on Thursday, and Namco's Cosmo Gang: The Puzzle in the Archives.

No less an authority than James Jones noted that the last couple of weeks were silent, and no lies there. But that changes this week (as evidenced by the hentai game we got on Sunday), headlined by a pair of in-store releases of Noah and Mio... I mean, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Another Code: Recollections. (Both have demos if you want to see what's going on there.)

The download-only space includes more crimes as Turnip Boy skips from white collar crime to standard with Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, and an interesting RPG coming out in a bit with Legend of Grimrock. And to answer a question posed last week: the Golden Sun releases WILL have internal link cable support for moving the data from 1 to The Lost Age.

North America

Retail

Another Code: Recollection (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown ($49.99/$69.99: a bundle with DLC and early access is +$10)

Digital

Dreadout 2 ($24.99/$34.99)

Choo-Choo Charles ($19.99/$25.99)

The Pedestrian ($19.99/$22.79)

Legend of Grimrock ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

Knights of Grayfang ($14.99/$20.99)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank ($14.99/$18.99)

The Cub ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Neon Drifter ($11.99/$16.99: Sunday)

Detective - Stella Porta Case ($10.49/$14.00)

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

Downhill Driver: Extreme Racing Simulator ($9.99/$12.99)

Super Sean 007 ($9.99/$13.49)

Fastest Finger First! 3 Hint Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Rescue! Dropkick On My Devil ($8.99/$11.49)

Nephenthesys ($4.99/$7.49: Wednesday)

Witch Rise ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Vigour ($3.99/$5.39)

Monster Truck Freestyle ($3.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Hentai: Make Love, Not War 2 ($2.49/$3.40: Sunday)

Death Motel ($2.49/$3.30: Friday)

Fairytale Theatre: Momotaro's Adventure ($2.23/$3.00)

Easy Dice for RPG/Tabletop ($1.00/$1.40)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Bandai Namco games are om sale until the 22nd including 60% off JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Another Code: Recollection (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (€49.99/£44.99)

Digital

DreadOut 2 (€24.99/£22.49)

Choo-Choo Charles (€19.5/£17.59)

The Pedestrian (€16.79/£15.09)

Legend of Grimrock (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Knights of Grayfang (€14.99/£13.49)

The Cub (€14.99/£13.49)

Reef Escape (€14.79/£13.29)

Hero of Fate (€13.9/£12.49)

Neon Drifter (€11.99/£11.99: Sunday)

Detective - Stella Porta Case (€10.49/£10)

Knights of the Rogue Dungeon (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Nystery Box: Escape the Room (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Mystery Box: The Journey (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Super Kart Mini Cart Race (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Super Sean 007 (€9.99/£8.99)

Room of Depression (€9.75/£8.69)

Farm Knight Adventures (€9.49/£8.59: Monday)

Tenement (€8.99/£7.99)

Nephenthesys (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Tennis 2024 Simulator (€5.99/£5.39)

Hard Racing: Stunt Car Driving (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Witch Rise (€4.99/£4.99)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (€4.49/£4.09: Monday)

Vigour (€3.99/£3.59)

Found It! (€2.49/£2.24)

Death Motel (€2.49/£2.29: Friday)

Fairytale Theatre: Momotaro's Adventure (€2/£1.79: Wednesday)

Easy Dice for RPG/Tabletop (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (¥6600)

Another Code: Recollection (¥6500: Friday)

Dreadout 2 (¥3980)

Everdream Valley (¥3980)

Hero of Fate (¥2200)

The Pedestrian (¥2050)

Super Sean 007 (¥1500)

Knights of Grayfang (¥1320)

Chickenoidz Super Party (¥1200)

Escape Room: Brain Training Mystery (¥980)

Fastest Finger First! 3 Hint Quiz (¥980)

Rescue! Dropkick On My Devil (¥980)

Nephenthesys (¥600)

Hangul Applied Vocabulary (¥420)

Sushi Shot (¥380)

Fairytale Theatre: Momotaro's Adventure (¥300)