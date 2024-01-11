Nintendo Downloads - January 11, 2024

The only good thing about last year's North American release count is that none of those 2,431 games had Waluigi.

Things we missed last week: Nichibutsu 1986 scrolling brawler Mighty Guy in the Archives.

Apart from the demo for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and the epilogue update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, this is a light week on the new release front. Third person action/adventure hybrid Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow and shooter (scrolling, not Doom clone) Shinorubi look to be the most intriguing releases, but we're barely into the 20s for North American release count heading into the first full week of the year. Of course, that's going to change dramatically by the end of the week.

Regarding sales, a note to watch for: Europe is running a New Year's sale as of last Thursday and it MIGHT start in North America this week or next, but since Nintendo jumped into the annual pre-Christmas sales in North America they may not want to double dip. We'll see.

North America

Digital

nGolf (US$21.99/C$29.71)

Shinorubi ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Cafe Owner Simulator ($18.99/$24.79: Wednesday)

Frogsong ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)

Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow ($13.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Grotto ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Pixel Coloring Paint ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Wild Seas ($4.99/$6.83)

8-Colors Star Guardians+ ($4.99/$4.99)

Hatland - Pixel Impossible Game Over ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Kitten Hero ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Coin Rush ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Super Mega Baseball 4 is half off until the 16th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

Pan'orama (€19.99/£17.99)

Shinorubi (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Cafe Owner Simulator (€18.99/£17.09: Wednesday)

Dungeon Defence Simulator 2024 (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Roman Empire Simulator (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Frogsong (€14.79/£13.29: Friday)

Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow (€13.99/£12.59: Wednesday)

Grotto (€12/£10.79: Friday)

Geo Jelly (€10.99/£9.89: Monday)

Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Bowling Fever (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Pixel Coloring Paint (€9.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Monty Mole Collection (€7.99/£6.99: Monday)

8-Colors Star Guardians+ (€4.99/£4.99)

Wild Seas (€4.99/£4.49)

Kitten Hero (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Coin Rush (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

HatLand - Pixel Impossible Game Over (€4.99/£3.99: Friday)

Capitals Quizzer (free to start: Monday)

Japan

Gungrave Gore (¥5500)

nGolf (¥3233)

Electrician Simulator (¥3000)

GeoJelly (¥1600)

Trash Punk (¥1470)

The Spy Who Shot Me (¥1200)

8-Colors Star Guardians+ (¥800)

Shivering Stone (¥500)

Wild Seas (¥499)