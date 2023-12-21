Golden Sun And The Lost Age Venture Into Expansion Pack GBA Library Next Week

One wonders how one gets to the other.

A pair of games that partially offset Camelot's sentence for creating Waluigi are joining the Switch's Game Boy Advance library.

Nintendo have announced that 2001's Golden Sun and its sequel, 2003's The Lost Age, will join the Expansion Pack on January 16-17. Golden Sun was included in the first announced wave of GBA games when the library was announced last February, though the second was not.

The Lost Age was able to use either a Game Boy Advance link cable or a long password to import data from the original Golden Sun: it is not known how this function will work with the NSO libraries, though at worst it could use the Switch's screenshot function to ensure accurate passwords.