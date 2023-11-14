Or to be more accurate, Blood and Guts.
All of the Switch related announcements from tonight's Game Awards presentation:
- The Switch version of free to play life sim Palia will launch next Thursday (December 14)
- Two of the bigger eShop titles of the year will cross over as Dave the Diver will add a crossover DLC based on Dredge next Friday (December 15)
- A demo for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available on January 11, ahead of the game's January 18 launch
- Surgent Studios - previously known as Silver Rain Games and founded by actor Abubakar Salim - announced a side-scrolling action game called Tales of Kenzera Zau; it will release on April 23 as part of the "EA Originals" publishing line
- A sequel to The Case of the Golden Idol called "The Rise Of The Golden Idol" was announced for a 2024 release
- Also receiving a sequel announcement was the seminal WiiWare (and later Switch) puzzle game World of Goo, though no platforms were given for World of Goo 2 it did announce a 2024 release as well. Original World of Goo developer 2D Boy and publisher Tomorrow Corporation have reunited for the sequel