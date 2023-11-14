Nintendo Switch Online N64 Library Adds 1080 Snowboarding, Harvest Moon 64, And Jet Force Gemini For West

John is immediately checking for fixed widescreen on JFG.

For the first time since Mario Parties, multiple games have been added to the Switch Nintendo 64 libraries.

In addition to the Western launch of Jet Force Gemini, both Japan and the Western libraries have added 1080 Snowboarding and Harvest Moon 64. 1080 Snowboarding (1998) was the last game promised in the September 2022 Nintendo Direct reveal, while Harvest Moon 64 was previously released on the Wii U Virtual Console immediately prior to the Switch's launch.

UPDATE 8:15pm EST: Our John Rairdin has confirmed that the same issues with the Japanese release of Jet Force Gemini have been found in the Western version.