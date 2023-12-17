Episode 853: Frisky Gui's Time to Shine

His window: Twitch's brief venture into "artistic nudity."

This week:

James attempts to have New Business by plumbing the dark depths of the Arcade Archive and lands on Kangaroo. It sucks, and guess what - a lot of the stuff in AA is kind of a nightmare.

Jon is finally playing Ghost Trick, after literally being badgered for over a decade. He's also playing Super Mario RPG, which Greg has just now finished.

Guillaume continues through the Castlevania Advance Collection before moving on to his VTuber arc with the newest Game Trial: Suika Game. We also find some time to talk about the following collection of random letters and numbers: EGGCONSOLE XANADU PC-8801 PC-8801mkIISR.

Greg closes New Business with impressions of Jet Force Gemini, now on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, and we use it as a launching-off point for various topics related to emulation of old games and Nintendo's strange "adult" Online app.

After a break of unscheduled length (sorry sorry) we only had time for a single piece of Listener Mail: What game had the worst update.

Here is my Christmas gift request for each of you: Fill up our inbox with questions. I want you to just bombard that poor bastard.

We're planning to record TWO episodes next week, to get us through the holidays. One of them is our RetroActive on The 7th Guest. Comments still go in the forums or the NWR Discord. The other episode is currently planned to be our Top 5. But, if we prove unready then it could turn into LISTENER MAIL HOLIDAY SACK.