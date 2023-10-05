Mario Party 3 Crashes Expansion Pack N64 Library Later This Week

This is like getting an apple in your Halloween candy.

It appears 1080 Snowboarding is waiting for winter to join the N64 library of the Switch Online Expansion Pack, but we will be getting a game this month anyway.

Mario Party 3 - the last first party N64 release - will be added to the library later this week; although the video indicates a release on the 27th (Friday), it will likely appear in North America on the evening of the 26th (Thursday).

Elements of Mario Party 3 are included in 2021's Mario Party Superstars for Switch, but this will be the first time the game has ever been re-released.