Nintendo Downloads - October 26, 2023

I wish all Ubisoft executives and Bobby Kotick a very f**k you go to jail.

Things we missed last week: Apparently HUGE in Japan, the Suika Game aka "that thing with the watermelons" came out worldwide. It doesn't have English text. Lay on, MacDuff.

This week is abnormally large by most standards - the tracking list has the highest "starting" total of the year, and even if we took out the things releasing in multiple SKUs it'd still be 52 games in NA. The most prominent of these is the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, for all your parroting stealth action needs (which in addition to the main bundle has three sub-bundles), though another game from Japan is basically taking one otome game and after crossing it with hanafuda of all things, split up the suitors into their own $35 - $45 game depending on the country. Uh, no thanks. Other items of note are the spiritual sequel to previous Switch RPG Crystar in Crymachina, and what would be in the top section if its boxed copy wasn't a code-in-a-box in the annual Just Dance release.

PC smash hit Dave the Diver (as featured in the last Nintendo Direct, there's a demo) headlines the indie releases, alongside a followup to the 2018 Switch (and 2016 3DS RPG that I actually reviewed) Ambition of the Slimes. The original version was quite mid, as I recall, but maybe this new one will be better. Then again, between Crymachina, the stuff in the sales, and Mario Wonder I probably won't find out for a while.

North America

Retail

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1* (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Crymachina ($59.99/$74.99: Tuesday)

DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue ($49.99/$49.99: Friday)

Pickleball Smash ($39.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Barbie DreamHouse Adventures ($39.99/$53.99: Friday)

Digital

Just Dance 2024 ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

even if Tempest: Dawning Connections ($49.99/$64.99)

Hana Awase New Moon** ($36.29/$48.99)

Archetype Arcadia ($29.99/$39.61: Tuesday)

Get Me Out Please ($29.99/$38.99)

Desolatium ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

30 Sport Games In 1 ($26.99/$36.00: Friday)

Spin Rhythm XD ($24.99/$29.99)

Dreams of a Geisha ($19.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

A Perfect Day ($19.99/$27.27: Wednesday)

Composer World ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Gordian Quest ($19.99/$26.99)

Trip World DX ($19.99/$26.99)

Animal Kart Racer 2 ($19.99/$26.49)

Dog ($19.99/$26.49)

Yatzi ($19.99/$26.49)

Dave The Diver ($19.99/$25.99)

Visco Collection ($19.99/$28.19)

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery ($19.95/$26.95)

Kraken Odyssey ($16.99/$21.99: Friday)

LumiereManga ($15.99/$20.79)

Car For Sale Simulator 2023 ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Illuminaria ($14.99/$19.99)

CometStriker DX ($14.99/$19.49)

Hamster On Rails ($14.99/$19.49)

Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier ($11.99/$19.99)

Great Ambition of the Slimes ($11.99/$15.99)

Horror Gallery ($9.99/$14.99)

Paper Dash - Ghost Hunt ($9.99/$14.99)

Horror Tale 2: Samantha ($9.99/$13.99)

Paintball 3 - Candy Match Factory ($9.99/$13.58)

Varenje - Don't Touch The Berries ($9.99/$12.99)

The Kitty in the Trapping Garden ($9.99/$12.49)

Easy Learning Classical Music ($8.99/$not releasing)

Save The World ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Space Games Galaxy Attack ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)

Springtime Hike ($4.99/$6.72: Tuesday)

Swapshot ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Wet Steps ($4.99/$6.99)

Seaside Driving ($4.99/$6.8)

Murder Is Game Over ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Hero Survival ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Alive Paint ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Space Storeship ($4.69/$6.41)

Golf: Hole in Two ($2/$2.49: Tuesday)

Halloween Bubble Shooter ($1.99/$1.97)

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let's make a flower garden ($1.00/$1.26)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Nintendo "Screaming Deals" sale until October 31 (naturally) includes deals on the Etrian Odyssey remake and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy collections. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1* (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Crymachina (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Pickleball Smash (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Barbie DreamHouse Adventures (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Just Dance 2024 (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

even if Tempest: Dawning Connections (€47.99/£40.99: Wednesday)

Hana Awase New Moon** (€33.24/£38.55)

Archetype Arcadia (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Desolatium (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Get Me Out Please (€28.99/£26.09: Wednesday)

30 Sport Games In 1 (€26.99/£22.49: Friday)

Spin Rhythm XD (€22.49/£19.99)

Dreams of a Geisha (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Dave The Diver (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Enchanted Portals (€19.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Gordian Quest (€19.99/£17.99)

Animal Kart Racer 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Visco Collection (€19.99/£17.99)

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (€19.95/£16.95)

Composer World (€18.89/£16.99: Wednesday)

A Perfect Day (€18.63/£16.69)

LumiereManga (€15.79/£13.49: Wednesday)

Car For Sale Simulator 2023 (€14.99/£13.99: Tuesday)

Kraken Odyssey (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Hamster On Rails (€13.99/£12.59)

Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier (€13.99/£11.99)

Great Ambition of the Slimes (€11.99/£10.79)

Wetory (€10.79/£9.69)

Horror Gallery (€9.99/£9.99)

Horror Tale 2: Samantha (€9.99/£9.99)

Paper Dash - Ghost Hunt (€9.99/£9.99)

Paintball 3 - Candy Match Factory (€9.99/£8.99)

The Kitty in the Trapping Garden (€8.99/£8.09)

Varenje - Don't Touch The Berries (€8.99/£7.99)

Save The World (€7.99/£7.99)

Space Games Galaxy Attack (€4.99/£4.99: Sunday)

Springtime Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Swapshot (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Wet Steps (€4.99/£4.59)

Seaside Driving (€4.99/£4.49)

Murder Is Game Over (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Hero Survival (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Alive Paint (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Space Storeship (€4.46/£3.99)

Golf: Hole in Two (€1.99/£1.79: Monday)

Halloween Bubble Shooter (€1.99/£1.79)

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let's make a flower garden (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 1* (¥7480: Tuesday)

White Blade Sparkling Love Search (¥7370)

even if Tempest: Dawning Connections (¥6930)

HHG: The End of the Goddess (¥6800)

Role Creation Puzzle Yumeiro Yuram (¥6578)

Just Dance 2024 (¥6380: Tuesday)

Dinosaurs: Mission Dino Camp (¥6260)

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (¥5800)

Hana Awase New Moon** (¥5280)

30 Sport Games In 1 (¥3940)

Desolatium (¥3500)

Get Me Out Please (¥3500)

Composer World (¥2993)

Gordian Quest (¥2951)

A Perfect Day (¥2950)

Black Book (¥2599)

Idol Mahjong Final Romance 4 Remaster (¥2480)

Dave The Diver (¥2400)

Kraken Odyssey (¥2355)

Dreams of a Geisha (¥2300)

Spin Rhythm XD (¥2200)

Lumiere Magna (¥1800)

Horror Gallery (¥1499)

Paintball 3 - Candy Match Factory (¥1499)

Paper Dash - Ghost Hunt (¥1499)

Wetory (¥1400)

Varenje - Don't Touch The Berries (¥1399)

Great Ambition of the Slimes (¥1200)

Horror Tale 2: Samantha (¥999)

Wet Steps (¥739)

Seaside Driving (¥700)

Space Storeship (¥700)

Hero Survival (¥660)

Alive Paint (¥500: Friday)

Swapshot (¥500)

Choice Clash: What Would You Rather (¥350)

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let's make a flower garden (¥100)