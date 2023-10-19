Nintendo Downloads - October 19, 2023

It's Sonic's 30th anniversary, and the blue blur is so, SO screwed.

Things we missed last week: Early Konami puzzle (???) game Loco-Motion came to the platform under its Japanese name Guttang Gottong.

Ordinarily this week would be on a down note, which would be due to a game that glorifies drunk driving already being out following up with a game focused on Sonic's ****ty friends tomorrow. (Apparently Sonic Superstars is, as the kids say, "mid", but look for our review later to confirm.) But the week ends with something not seen on the Switch in nearly five years and in general in more than a decade; an artisinal, hand-crafted 2D Mario game in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Prepare the shrooms, it's going to be a bumpy ride for what is probably the biggest deal on Switch this year. (Somewhere, this is getting sent back to 1993 and someone at Babbage's is having their brain exploded by the concept of Sonic and Mario games launching three days apart on a Nintendo console.)

Also driving into stores are the second Hot Wheels Unleashed racer and Aksys dipping into the murder mystery space with Inescapable - a rare VN from them that doesn't have five suitors and an Idea Factory logo.

Smaller items this week include another Jackbox Party Pack - holy crap, there's TEN of them now - alongside the seasonable Hellboy Web of Wyrd, a multiplayer Illfonic special based on Ghostbusters, and Gargoyles Remastered which will surely live up to the standards of the era of which it came and not, I dunno, the mouse of today who needs to be broken up posthaste. Also, we have a real stretch of the term "collection" being used for a pair of old Boy and His Blob games... but the price is right, at least.

North America

Retail

Sonic Superstars (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged ($49.99/$66.99)

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue ($49.99/$66.89)

Skull Island: Rise of Kong ($39.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express ($39.99/$45.99)

Digital

Dinosaurs: Mission Dino Camp ($39.99/$58.01)

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 ($34.99/$44.99)

Helloy Web of Wyrd ($24.99/$32.50: Wednesday)

Spirit of the Island ($24.99/$27.99)

Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Bish Bash Bots ($19.99/$26.99)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed ($19.99/$26.99)

Mail Time ($19.99/$25.99)

Squid Commando ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Warm Snow ($19.99/$22.99: Friday)

Cats and the Other Lives ($19.99/$25.99: Saturday)

Witchy Life Story ($19.99/$25.99)

Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder ($14.99/$19.99)

Gargoyles Remastered ($14.99/$18.99)

Garden Buddies ($14.99/$20.16: Friday)

The Love - Date Simulator with Girls ($13.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Kingdom Eighties ($11.99/$14.99: Monday)

Bubble Shoot Farm ($10/$12.60: Friday)

A Boy And His Blob: Retro Collection ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Another World Mahjong Girl ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Latte Stand Tycoon+ ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

Tales of Mathasia ($7.99/$10.83)

Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator ($6.99/$9.99: Sunday)

Pillars of Dust ($6.99/$7.99: Monday)

Silent Paws: Winter Quest ($4.99/$6.74: Tuesday)

Ball laB II ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Jujubos ($4.99/$6.54)

NeonPowerUp! ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Acrylic Nails! ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Garden Guardian ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Lamphead ($4.99/$6.80: Saturday)

ToyBox Puzzle ($3.99/$5.24: Tuesday)

Revenge of Banana ($3.99/$5.49)

Hentai Tales Vol 1 ($3.99/$4.99)

Soviet Project ($3.99/$3.99)

Hidden Cats in London ($2.99/$3.99)

Druidwalker ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Choice Clash: What Would You Rather ($2.29/$3.11)

Super Ultimate Fighters ($2.23/$3)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Dicey Dungeons is 90% off until November 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Sonic Superstars (€59.99/£54.99: Tuesday)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged (€49.99/£44.99)

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue (€49.99/£44.99)

Skull Island: Rise of Kong (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express (€39.99/£32.99)

Digital

Dinosaurs: Mission Dino Camp (€39.99/£35.99)

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 (€34.99/£29.49)

Kona II: Brume (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Helloy Web of Wyrd (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (€19.99/£17.99)

Mail Time (€19.99/£16.75)

Bish Bash Bots (€19.99/£14.99)

Squid Commando (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Warm Snow (€19.99/£15.99: Friday)

Cats and the Other Lives (€19.99/£17.99: Saturday)

Witchy Life Story (€19.5/£16.75)

Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder (€14.99/£12.99)

Gargoyles Remastered (€14.99/£12.49)

Garden Buddies (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

The Love - Date Simulator with Girls (€13.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

The GhostX: Sniper Simulator (€12.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Makoto Wakaido's Case Files Trilogy Deluxe (€12.79/£11.49)

Kingdom Eighties (€11.99/£9.99: Monday)

Bubble Shoot Farm (€10/£8.99: Friday)

Break the Glass Cup: Breaking Physics Puzzle (€9.99/£8.99)

Foosball League Cup: Arcade Table Football Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Another World Mahjong Girl (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Latte Stand Tycoon+ (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

A Boy And His Blob: Retro Collection (€9.75/£8.50: Tuesday)

Tales of Mathasia (€7.99/£7.19)

Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator (€6.99/£6.99: Sunday)

Pillars of Dust (€5.69/£5.09: Monday)

Silent Paws: Winter Quest (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Ball laB II (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Jujubos (€4.99/£4.49)

Lamphead (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

ToyBox Puzzle (€3.99/£3.70: Tuesday)

Revenge of Banana (€3.99/£3.59)

Hentai Tales Vol 1 (€3.99/£3.59)

Soviet Project (€3.99/£3.59)

Hidden Cats in London (€2.99/£2.49)

Druidwalker (€2.99/£2.99: Friday)

Choice Clash: What Would You Rather (€2.49/£2.29)

Super Ultimate Fighters (€2/£1.79: Wednesday)

Japan

I Am An Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero Haneda Allstars (¥8998)

Sonic Superstars (¥6589: Tuesday)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (¥6500: Friday)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged (¥5830)

Passepartout 2 (¥3000)

Bish Bash Bot (¥2900)

Mail Time (¥2300)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (¥2178: Friday)

Another World Mahjong Girl (¥1500)

Foosball League Cup: Arcade Table Football Simulator (¥1399)

A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection (¥1200: Tuesday)

Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator (¥999)

ToyBox Puzzle (¥590)

Soviet Project (¥533)

Ball laB II (¥500)

Hentai Tales Vol 1 (¥470)

Chuu 2: How To Write in Kanji (¥420)

English Learning Quizzes For Young Children (¥420)

Escape From The Mysterious Circle (¥420)

Scary Brain Training Psychic Images (¥420)

What's Your Job? (¥420)

Hidden Cats in London (¥390)

Super Ultimate Fighters (¥300)