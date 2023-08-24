Direct's Other Shadowdrops Include Trombone Champ And Demo Of Dave The Diver

Sadly, Trombone Champ does not appear to include "Through the Fire and Flames".

One of the wildest PC party games is coming to Switch with a very rarely used control method included.

Four player rhythm game Trombone Champ - a rhythm game focused on the large woodwind - is one of the Direct's shadowdrops. As the game is focused on moving a mock trombone up and down the screen, it will support a motion option via the right Joy-Con's infrared camera.

Also dropped today (aside from F-Zero 99) are open world strategy RPG Wartales from Shiro Interactive, an Epic Games-published sequel to Horizon Chase Turbo (Horizon Chase 2), and a demo for another popular PC indie game in Dave the Diver (full launch October 26).