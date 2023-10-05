Suika Game Updated, Adds English Text

Boy, that escalated quickly.
Although it was Japanese only before, one of the most out-of-nowhere eShop hits has had localized text added.
Known either as "Watermelon Game" or "Suika Game", the mind-blowingly popular streaming smash is now available with English support following its surprise North American launch last Friday. A seasonal (Halloween) theme was also added.
Since its Friday launch, the surprise Japanese hit has ranked alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the eShop's top sellers.
Image in original story provided by Senerio on the NWR Discord.