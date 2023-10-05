Suika Game Updated, Adds English Text

Boy, that escalated quickly.

Although it was Japanese only before, one of the most out-of-nowhere eShop hits has had localized text added.

Known either as "Watermelon Game" or "Suika Game", the mind-blowingly popular streaming smash is now available with English support following its surprise North American launch last Friday. A seasonal (Halloween) theme was also added.

Since its Friday launch, the surprise Japanese hit has ranked alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the eShop's top sellers.