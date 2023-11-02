Nintendo Downloads - November 2, 2023

The home office in Ecumsecum, NS is working on the "Top Ten Reasons Donald Bought A Steam Deck" feature. Last week had two of them.

Things we missed last week: Because of the footnoted releases, North America AND Europe both set new records since the tracking was noted at 71 and 69 (not nice) respectively. Among the unlisted releases was World of Horror, the one-bit eye-stabby RPG.

Well, after that ginormous cluster*bleep*, this week is opening at a little less than half of that worldwide. The big deal is the discovery of who is replacing Charles Martinet as Wario - I hear TYP was available? - starting with WarioWare: Move It. Or maybe it's the last good full Star Ocean game before the series jumps off a clip with Star Ocean: The Second Story, or XSEED hiring Those Men at Syn Sophia for a fashion game in Fashion Dreamer.

For fans of toxicity, there's a new League of Legends RPG this week (review forthcoming), but I'd be more into the pair of Alien Hominid games (remake and new one) coming this week. Also Thirsty Suitors may SEEM like an Otomate special, but it's actually coming via Annapurna. Finally, battle royale rhythm game Headbangers: Rhythm Royale drops for those last-minute Halloween parties.... before we IMMEDIATELY get double teamed by the combination of Christmas creep and "Metroidvania" with Ebenezer and the Original World.

North America

Retail

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (US$49.99/C$66.99)

Fashion Dreamer ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

WarioWare: Move It! ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone ($39.99/$45.99)

Jumanji: Wild Adventures ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

DreamWorks: All Star Kart Racing ($39.99/$39.99: Friday)

Digital

Roller Coaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe ($39.99/$49.99: Wednesday)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)

Thirty Suitors ($29.99/$39.99)

White Wings ($24.99/$34.49: Saturday)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Ace Robot Combat ($19.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Enchanted Portals ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Alien Hominid Invasion ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Ebenezer And The Invisible World ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun ($14.99/$20.99: Wednesday)

Geometric Brothers ($14.00/$13.16)

One Night: Burlesque ($12.99/$17.47: Friday)

Alien Hominid HD ($11.99/$15.99: Wednesday)

Burnout ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Mystery Lover ($9.99/$13.50: Tuesday)

Fusion Paradox ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Alpha Particle ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Chicken Journey ($9.99/$12.99)

City Parking Driver: Draw the Path Simulator ($9.99/$12.99)

Foosball League Cup: Arcade Table Football Simulator ($9.99/$12.99)

Street Basketball Club: Sport Throw Simulator ($9.99/$12.99)

Eigengrou ($9.99/$11.49)

FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine ($8.99/$12)

Silent Paws: Hidden Valley ($4.99/$6.77: Tuesday)

Amabilly ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

My Time At Sandrock ($?/$?)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Hades is half off until November 6, and MLB The Show 23 is 85% off until Game 5 of the World Series (Wednesday). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (€49.99/£44.99)

Fashion Dreamer (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

WarioWare: Move It! (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone (€39.99/£32.99)

DreamWorks: All Star Kart Racing (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Jumanji: Wild Adventures (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Roller Coaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe (€39.99/£35.99: Wednesday)

My Time At Sandrock (€35.76/£30.59)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Thirsty Suitors (€27.99/£24.99)

White Wings (€25.99/£23.99: Saturday)

Ace Robot Combat (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (€19.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Dog (€19.99/£17.99)

Yatzi (€19.99/£17.99)

Ebenezer And The Invisible World (€19.99/£17.99; Friday)

Alien Hominid: Invasion (€19.5/£16.75: Wednesday)

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

One Night: Burlesque (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Alien Homind HD (€11.79/£10.59: Wednesday)

Geometric Brothers (€11/£7.94)

Mystery Lover (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Alpha Particle (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Fusion Paradox (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Chicken Journey (€9.99/£8.99)

City Parking Driver: Draw the Path Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Street Basketball Club: Sport Throw Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Eigengrau (€8.99/£7.99)

FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine (€8.99/£8.09)

Silent Paws: Hidden Valley (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Amabilly (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Japan

Model Debut 3: Nicola (¥6908)

Fashion Dreamer (¥6578)

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (¥6578)

My Time At Sandrock (¥5940)

Hana: The Fox Awaits Me (¥5500)

WarioWare: Move It! (¥5400: Friday)

Mugen Souls (¥5280)

Mugen Souls Z (¥5280)

Roller Coaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe (¥4800)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (¥4150)

White Wings (¥3300)

Alien Hominid Invasion (¥2900)

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone (¥2880)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (¥2750: Tuesday)

One Night: Burlesque (¥1923)

Alien Hominid HD (¥1752)

Ninja or Die; Shadow of the Sun (¥1700: Wednesday)

Mystery Lover (¥1500: Tuesday)

Geometric Brothers (¥1450)

City Parking Driver: Draw the Path Simulator (¥1399)

Street Basketball Club: Sport Throw Simulator (¥1399)

Chicken Journey (¥1200)

FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine (¥1200)

Alpha Particle (¥1000)

Fusion Paradox (¥990)

First English Typing & Puzzle (¥980)

Kanji for 6th Grade Students (¥980)

Eigengrau (¥970)

Kuru Kuru Puzzle World History B (¥420)

Lost Kitten - Where Is This Cat? (¥420)