GCSwitch

Charles Martinet Stepping Away From Voice Of Mario, Becoming Mario Ambassador (UPDATED)

by Donald Theriault - August 21, 2023, 10:21 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

I hear Chris Pratt is available?

The longtime voice of the Mario franchise is stepping away from the microphone.

Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario in games dating back to the Super Nintendo and routinely voices other characters in the Mario universe, will retire from doing the voice soon according to a statement by Nintendo. The 67-year old Martinet will become a "Mario Ambassador" according to the statement, and Super Mario Wonder and RPG will likely be the final games featuring Martinet's voice (assuming Mario RPG adds additional voice work).

Martinet's game voice works in addition to Mario include Super Punch-Out, Skies of Arcadia (Legends), The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Dragon Ball Legend as well as the narrator of Runner 2 and 3.

UPDATE 12:50pm EDT: A Nintendo representative has confirmed to Axios's Stephen Totilo that whoever the new voice is for Mario in games, they will debut in Super Mario Wonder. The last Mario game to release prior to this was Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - though they may reuse or remaster character speech in the forthcoming Mario RPG and Luigi's Mansion 2 remasters.

Talkback

Khushrenada3 hours ago

Wow! I'd have thought Martinet would have been able to keep going a bit longer at doing the voices of Mario and crew. No more Mario games for the Switch successor, I guess. Mario Wonder is going to wrap the franchise up. Hope it can stick the landing.

Or maybe Nintendo's planning on doing a gritty reboot for the franchise starting on the next console. Forget Angry Kirby. He's got nothing on Thoroughly Pissed Off Mario and friends.

