Nintendo Releases Video Regarding Retirement Of Charles Martinet As Mario Voice

The video regarding Charles Martinet's new role as a "Mario Ambassador" has been posted.

The video posted on Twitter is available below:

Here’s a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet regarding the change of Mario’s voice actor, announced on 8/21. pic.twitter.com/4mOpD2Cx3a — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 7, 2023

Nintendo confirmed that the voice of Mario would change with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and we later confirmed that he would not appear in WarioWare: Move It two weeks later.