Nintendo Releases Video Regarding Retirement Of Charles Martinet As Mario Voice

by Donald Theriault - September 7, 2023, 10:49 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!

If only it was posted on a site worth a damn.

The video regarding Charles Martinet's new role as a "Mario Ambassador" has been posted.

The video posted on Twitter (the site now known as X for some asinine reason) is available below:

Nintendo confirmed that the voice of Mario would change with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and we later confirmed that he would not appear in WarioWare: Move It two weeks later.

