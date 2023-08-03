Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct To Air in Two Days

We recommend microdosing before this one.

A Direct injection of Mario Wonder information will be hitting in two days.

Nintendo have announced that a 15 minute Direct video will be released on August 31st at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1600 CET providing new information on the October 20 release. The announcement was made on the company's Twitter (now known as X for some petulant reason).

It is not known if the video with Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet promised in last week's retirement announcement will be a part of this presentation.