Scarlet And Violet DLC To Contain Option For Catching Old Starter Pokemon Among Other World Championship Announcements

One of which, well... the timing could be better.

As part of the closing ceremonies for this year's Pokemon World Championships in Japan, several game related announcements were made alongside the announcement of next year's Worlds site.

The Indigo Disk - the second part of the DLC - will feature an area where all starter Pokemon from the first eight generations of Pokemon are available for capture, as well as transfer from Pokemon Home in a future update. A pair of new Paradox Pokemon teased in last week's Pokemon Presents - "Raging Bolt" the Electric/Dragon type Raikou by way of Alolan Exeggutor and "Iron Crown" the futuristic Steel/Psychic Cobalion variant - were also confirmed, along with some new moves:

Psychic Noise - a Psychic typed attack that adds the "Heal Block" status

Upper Hand - a move that attacks ahead of the opponent's priority move - the move seemingly causes a flinch

Raging Bolt was introduced alongside the new move Thunderclap, a priority Electric-type move

Iron Crown's signature move appears to be Tachyon Cutter, a Steel-type move that hits twice per use

The details also include a 19th Terastal type - it would not match any of the existing 18 types, but may be a dual-type option.

Additionally, the 2024 World Championships will be held in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA: the region was the inspiration for the seventh generation of Pokemon games, though the state is currently under siege from wildfires that have caused more fatalities than any fire in US history.