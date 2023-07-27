New Pokemon Poltchageist Being Served In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet DLC

You do not besmirch a trainer's tea.

The count of new Pokemon from the Scarlet and Violet DLC is now into the double digits.

A pair of videos posted by the Pokemon Company today revealed the new Pokemon Poltchageist; although taking similar inspiration from the Sinistea and Polteageist in Sword and Shield, they are said to be unrelated. The new one is a Ghost and Grass type (while the Sword and Shield duos are entirely Ghost type).

Poltchageist has been observed using a draining Grass move (likely Giga Drain), and has a new ability called "Hospitality" which heals partner Pokemon in double battles when it is switched in.

With the reveal, twelve different species of Pokemon have been released since the launch of the base Scarlet and Violet, and ten of them are tied to the DLC (the other two being the Paradox Pokemon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves).