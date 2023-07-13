First Part Of Scarlet And Violet DLC Out September 13, Other Details Revealed

And some old friends will help you get ready.

More new Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as part of the game's "Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC.

The first part - The Teal Mask - was confirmed for launch on September 13, and new details were shown of the world for both it and the second part "The Indigo Disk" (still slated for "winter 2023"). During the course of the video, several new Pokemon were shown and two were named: Dripplin (a third evolution of Sword and Shield's Applin) and Archaludon (an evolution of the building-esque Duraladon from Sword and Shield).

New minigames were shown, as well as the Indigo Disk having its own Elite Four in the form of a group of four students and abilities that temporarily grant the respective ride Pokemon new abilities.

In the runup to The Teal Mask's launch, a "Mew and Mewtwo" event will run in game: entering the code "GETY0URMEW" will give a Mew with a random moveset and Tera Type from now until September 17. Starting on September 1 a special Raid Battle will allow players to catch a level 100 Mewtwo, while raid events will run in two waves from tonight until August 31 to "prepare the Mew".