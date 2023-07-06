Nintendo Downloads - July 6, 2023

If only the long muskrat was beaten with the large board before he ate the blue tweeting bird.

Things we missed last week: Nichibutsu's Cop 01 in the Archives, and allegedly The Medium (Bloober Team) came out, but it's a cloud version so did it really?

The quarter starts with a light week, unless you're counting the fact that one game has nine JRPGs worth of run-up. Jordan reviewed Trails Into Reverie on Friday in case you missed it, and I look forward to finishing that game in 2026 once I win the lottery and have time to run the "Road To Reverie" streaming series on our Twitch channel.

Other items to watch for: The long-lost NES game Gimmick comes out in the West for the first time, we get a time loop snuff film in Sentimental Death Loop, and if we can somehow get a code for it James has actually volunteered to review Stuck With Naughty Housewives because lord knows I'm barred by Canadian law from buying games from that publisher.

North America

Retail

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (US$59.99/C$74.99: Friday)

Digital

Tad The Lost Explorer ($39.99/$53.99: Friday)

Sandream ($24.99/$29.99)

Sentinmental Death Loop ($19.99/$25.99)

Stuck With Naughty Housewives ($19.90/not releasing)

Gimmick! ($14.99/$19.99)

Garlic ($14.99/$19.98: Friday)

RichMan 4 Fun ($11.99/$19.79)

Illusion ($10.71/$14.44)

EchoBlade ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Family Jigsaw Puzzle ($9.99/$12.99)

Mountain Climb Driver ($9.99/$12.99)

Full Quiet ($9.99/$13.61: Friday)

Swords & Bones 2 ($9.99/$13.51: Friday)

Bunker 21 ($7.99/$9.99)

Necrosmith ($7.99/$9.99)

Zombie Town ($7.99/$10.50)

The Past Within ($5.99/$7.99)

Silent Paws ($4.99/$6.65: Monday)

City Limits ($4.99/$5.99)

Paint Ball ($4.99/$5.99)

Super Box Delivery ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Feeble Light ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Medal of Guardians ($3.99/$5.38)

Calculator Maker: My Calculator ($1.00/$1.00)

Rainbow Snake ($0.99/$1.28)

Pinball FX (free to start)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Get a head start on #JRPGJuly as NIS America's RPGs are on sale until Wednesday.. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Digital

Tad The Lost Explorer (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Sandream (€23/£20.69)

Sentimental Death Loop (€19.49/£17.59)

Garlic (€14.99/£14.99)

Gimmick (€14.99/£12.99)

RichMan 4 Fun (€10.99/£9.99)

EchoBlade (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Family Jigsaw Puzzle (€9.99/£8.99)

Mountain Climb Driver (€9.99/£8.99)

Swords & Bones 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Illusion (€9.89/£8.89)

Full Quiet (€9.36/£8.31: Friday)

Bunker 21 (€7.99/£7.19)

Zombie Town (€7.99/£6.99)

Necrosmith (€7.99/£4.99)

The Past Within (€5.99/£5.99)

Silent Paws (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

City Limits (€4.99/£4.49)

Paint Ball (€4.99/£4.49)

Feeble Light (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Mr. Brocco & Co (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Super Box Delivery (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Medal of Guardians (€3.59/£3.19)

Calculator Maker: My Calculator (€1.00/£1.00)

Rainbow Snake (€0.99/£0.89)

Pinball FX (€free to start/£)

Japan

Trouble*Witches Fainaru Ep 1: Daughters of Amalgam (¥5720)

Little Friends Puppy Island (¥5478)

Chiko-Chan's Brain Activity Research Institute (¥5280)

Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island (¥5280)

Sandream (¥3453)

Still There (¥2860)

Sentimental Deathloop (¥2480)

Gimmick! (¥1850)

RichMan 4 Fun (¥1650)

Nature Puzzle (¥1550)

Illusion (¥1480)

Sword & Bone 2 (¥1389)

EchoBlade (¥1000)

Bunker 21 (¥999)

Lucky Trouble Romantic Comedy Quiz (¥980)

Space Lines (¥930)

The Past Within (¥800)

Super Box Delivery (¥699)

Mr Brocco & Co (¥549)

City Limits (¥500)

Feeble Light (¥500)

Psychology of Love (¥420)

Medal of Guardians (¥410)

Moving Blocks (¥250)

Calculator Maker: My Calculator (¥100)