Nintendo Downloads - July 13, 2023

If only a skateboarding game came out this week, but we must shelve the "Olli Olli Oxenfree" reference.

Things we missed last week: Ubisoft's RTS The Settlers came out on consoles - without a discernable physical release, but a full price - but more importantly, the Archives added POLE POSITION!

The more important releases this week are on the digital front, as Netflix apparently put their money from cracking down on password sharing to support work on Oxenfree II: Lost Signals while the porters of Minecraft have created an original title in Manic Mechanics (think Overcooked but with cars). If you prefer fan works, XSEED is trying to hijack the Switch with Touhou: New World.

That isn't to say that there's a complete lack of retail-equivalent releases this week, as the debut game in the Atelier series (Atelier Marie) has been remastered for the 25th anniversary of the alchemy RPG.

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salzburg (US$49.99/C$65.99)

Death or Treat ($24.99/$32.85: Wednesday)

Manic Mechanics ($24.99/$27.99)

Touhou New World ($24.99/$34.99)

Gravity Circuit ($21.99/$24.99)

EarthX ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Chaos Galaxy ($19.99/$24.99)

Elder Sister's Love Training ($19.9/$not releasing)

Needy Princess Nerd Club ($19.9/$not releasing)

Robot VS ($19.8/$19.8)

Car Detailing Simulator ($15.99/$21.03)

Sacred Zodongga Defense ($14.99/$19.99)

Eroblast: Waifu Dating Sim ($14.99/$19.70: Friday)

Race Boat Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Subway Simulator ($11.99/$15.99: Friday)

Crafting Block World ($9.99/$12.99)

Football Cup 2023 ($9.99/$12.99)

Risky Woods ($9.99/$12.99)

Strike Team Gladius ($9.99/$12.99)

Toadomination ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

UltraGoodness ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Colormitation ($3.99/$3.99: Monday)

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salzburg (€49.99/£39.99)

Death or Treat (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Touhou: New World (€24.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Manic Mechanics (€22.99/£19.99)

Gravity Circuit (€21.99/£)

EarthX (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Chaos Galaxy (€19.99/£17.99)

Elder Sister's Love Training (€15.9/£14.9)

Needy Princess Nerd Club (€15.9/£14.9)

Car Detailing Simulator (€15.99/£14.39)

Cramped Room of Death (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Sacred Zodongga Defense (€14.99/£13.49)

Race Boat Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Robot VS (€12.98/£10.98)

Subway Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Crafting Block World (€9.99/£8.99)

Football Cup 2023 (€9.99/£8.99)

Risky Woods (€9.99/£8.99)

Strike Team Gladius (€9.99/£8.99)

Toadomination (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Eroblast: Waifu Dating Sim (€14.99/£: Friday)

UltraGoodness (€4.99/£4.99)

Atelier Marie Remake The Alchemist of Salzburg (¥6380)

Touhou New World (¥5478)

The Last Worker (¥3300)

Manic Mechanics (¥2750)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (¥2500: Tuesday)

Chaos Galaxy (¥2300)

Islets (¥2200)

Elder Sister's Love Training (¥1980)

Needy Princess Nerd Club (¥1980)

Robot Vs (¥1980)

Sacred Zodongga Defense (¥1980)

Wunderling DX (¥1800: Friday)

Crafting Block World (¥1399)

Yuruyru Theater Theatrical Version Complete Edition (¥1200)

Super Trunko Go (¥1000)

Quick Press Quiz (¥980)

Summer Party Time (¥980)

Animal Puzzle World (¥930)

Toadomination (¥549)

How Do You Feel? (¥420)

SDGs Learned By Parents And Children (¥420)