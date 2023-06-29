Nintendo Downloads - June 29, 2023

You can finally book Omega vs Philip Glass, or you can act like a horse's *radio edit*. Or, you could PLAY GHOST TRICK.

Things we missed last week: Well, aside from a Direct drop of a pair of Pikmin games that ditched their brand name products because f**k capitalism go home, we also had: a standalone release of The Wonderful 101's "The Wonderful One: After School Hero" DLC, a roguelike port that gives my spellcheck a coronary in The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, and the racing game Square showed in their press dog and pony at what is quickly becoming The Last E3 - Circuit Superstars - finally released on Switch. Oh, and the Arcade Archives game was the original Splatterhouse which somehow managed to come in at a T rating.

OK, top priority for most this week is Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - or at least it better be. But Ghost Trick marks the end of one of the most absolutely bonkers weeks in terms of release QUALITY this year even disregarding That Stupid Horse Game. We have what could potentially be the best wrestling game on the platform in AEW: Fight Forever, a remake of a beloved farm sim in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, the next original property from the Danganronpa devs in Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, a neat looking romance game with Charade Maniacs (review later this week), and a couple of shooter compilations remastered by the gods of emulation M2 in the Ray'z and RayStorm packs. I'm glad this is a long weekend, because that's just the stuff with a physical release.

If you're more into the smaller stuff, there's a couple of major hitters there too in The Lara Croft Collection (a compilation of the Lara Croft Go puzzle games, not Tomb Raider 2013 - 17), as well as life sim Little Friends: Puppy Island and a remaster of Enclave. But when in doubt this week, just remember this: Dogs good, horse bad. Also, head over to our Discord server if you want to take part in a bet about whether this week's Nintendo download PR puts Everybody 1-2 Switch "above the fold" or is the first Nintendo published game to be "Also releasing this week" since Devil's Third.

North America

Retail

AEW Fight Forever (US/C$59.99)

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code ($59.99/$75.59: Friday)

Charade Maniacs ($49.99/$69.99: Tuesday)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life ($49.99/$69.99: Tuesday)

Ray'z Arcade Chronology ($49.99/$59.99: Friday)

RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection ($49.99/$-: Friday)

Noob - The Factionless ($39.99/$45.99)

Everybody 1-2 Switch ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Digital

Little Friends: Puppy Island ($39.99/$52.49: Tuesday)

Classic Racers Elite ($29.99/$39.99)

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

ACL Pro Cornhole ($29.99/$38.90: Friday)

Deadliest Catch: The Game ($24.99/$34.03: Wednesday)

Abandon Ship ($24.99/$27.99: Wednesday)

Picontier ($24.99/$33.00)

The Lara Croft Collection ($24.99/$29.99)

Enclave HD ($19.99/$25.99)

Burnhouse Lane ($19.99/$23.99)

Crime O'Clock ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Volleyball Heaven ($17.99/$24.00)

Soulvars ($16.99/$21.99: Monday)

Raging Bytes ($14.99/$20.99: Tuesday)

WW2: Bunker Simulator ($14.99/$19.99)

Hamster on Rails ($14.99/$19.49)

Inner Ashes ($14.99/$20.40: Friday)

Bus Tycoon ($13.99/$18.99)

Your Computer Might Be At Risk ($11.99/$14.99)

A Tale For Anna ($10.99/$12.49: Friday)

Athansay ($9.99/$13.99)

11111Game ($9.99/$13.13)

Medieval Royal Chess ($9.99/$12.99)

Boo Party ($9.99/$11.99)

The Lost and The Wicked ($9.99/$8.49: Friday)

Vision Soft Reset ($9.99/$8.49: Friday)

Bruxa ($9.99: Saturday)

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator ($8.99/$12.00: Tuesday)

Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams ($7.99/$10.88)

Forever Lost: Episode 3 ($7.99/$9.99)

Shootvaders: The Beginning ($6.99/$9.49)

Sokoball Dreams ($5.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Quick Race ($5.49/$7.49)

ChronoBreach Ultra ($4.99/$6.69: Friday)

Dolmenjord - Viking Islands ($2.99/$4.19: Tuesday)

Moving Blocks Puzzles ($1.99)

Chippy&Noppo (already released/$25.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: All of Bertil Horberg's games (Gunman Clive HD, Super Punch Patrol, Mechstermination Force, and Onion Assault) are all half off until July 13. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

AEW Fight Forever (€59.99/£49.99)

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Charade Maniacs (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Ray'z Arcade Chronology (€49.99/£43.99: Friday)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Noob - The Factionless (€39.99/£32.99)

RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Everybody 1-2 Switch (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Digital

Little Friends: Puppy Island (€39.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Classic Racers Elite (€29.99/£24.99)

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (€29.99/£24.98: Friday)

Abandon Ship (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Deadliest Catch: The Game (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Picontier (€24.99/£22.49)

The Lara Croft Collection (€24.99/£19.99)

Volleyball Heaven (€17.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Burnhouse Lane (€19.99/£17.99)

Enclave HD (€19.99/£16.74)

Crime O'Clock (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Soulvars (€16.99/£14.24: Monday)

Raging Bytes (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Hamster on Rails (€14.99/£19.49)

Inner Ashes (€14.99/£13.00)

WW2: Bunker Simulator (€12.99/£11.69)

Your Computer Might Be At Risk (€11.99/£10.79)

A Tale For Anna (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)

Broodstar (€10/£8.99: Wednesday)

11111Game (€9.99/£8.88)

Athansay (€9.99/£8.99)

Boo Party (€9.99/£8.99)

Bus Tycoon (€9.99/£8.99)

Medieval Royal Chess (€9.99/£8.99)

Move The Box (€9.99/£8.99)

The Lost and The Wicked (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Vision Soft Reset (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Bruxa (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator (€8.99/£8.09: Tuesday)

Forever Lost: Episode 3 (€7.79/£6.99)

Shootvaders: The Beginning (€6.99/£6.29)

Sokoball Dreams (€5.99/£5.39: Saturday)

ChronoBreach Ultra (€4.99/£4.49)

Dolmenjord - Viking Islands (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Moving Blocks Puzzles (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Houkago Cinderella 2 (¥7810)

Xicatrice (¥7678)

9 RIPs (¥7480)

The Quintessential Quintuplets Gotopazu Story (¥6980)

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (¥6980: Friday)

Hatsukoi Sankaime (¥6800)

Hatsuyuki Sakura White Graduation (¥6270)

Tokyo Xanadu ex+ (¥5280)

Classic Racers Elite (¥4200)

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (¥3990: Friday)

Combined Boys (¥3200)

Everybody 1-2 Switch (¥3200: Friday)

The Lara Croft Collection (¥2999)

Abandon Ship (¥2580)

Picontier (¥2500)

WW2: Bunker Simulator (¥1999)

Soulvars (¥1980: Tuesday)

Hamster on Rails (¥1700)

Broodstar (¥1500)

Run! Middle Management (¥1480)

Your Computer Might Be At Risk (¥1400)

Mountain Climb Driver (¥1399)

Raging Bytes (¥1320: Tuesday)

Shootvaders: The Beginning (¥1169)

Escape from the Police Station (¥990)

Terrifying Horror Nightmare (¥980)

Unsolved Mysteries of Sleepless Nights (¥980)

Quick Race (¥800)

Color Sense Test (¥420)