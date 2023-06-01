City Of Los Angeles Reporting Cancellation Of E3 2024 And 2025

It's seemingly official: Everything Donald Theriault touches dies.

The time at which E3 can be declared legally dead is fast approaching.

A report produced by the Los Angeles City Tourism Board Of Commissioners estimating revenues for the 2022-23 operating year (PDF link) included a footnote on page 21 that states "* Includes E3 cancellations for 2024 & 2025".

This would represent six consecutive years where no in-person event was held by the beleaguered Electronic Software Association - assuming the show isn't relocated to another site, which would be the first time since 1999 that the show was not held in Los Angeles.