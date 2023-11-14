We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Entertainment Software Association Officially Ends Efforts To Revive E3

by Donald Theriault - December 12, 2023, 10:07 am EST
Source: Washington Post (partial paywall)

We hate to say we told you so, but baby WE TOLD YOU SO.

After more than four years on life support, E3 is officially dead.

A statement in the Washington Post (possible paywall) confirmed the official death of the show, which was last held in 2019. Entertainment Software Association (ESA) president Stanley Pierre-Louis issued a statement to the Post which said partially "We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners."

Following the 2019 show and the revelation of a massive systemic leak of press information, the show attempted to reboot in 2020 with a focus on "influencers" before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the live event down for two years - with only a failed online hosting in 2021. Partner disinterest the last two years prevented the show from returning, with an attempt in 2023 in cooperation with ReedPop (who run the PAX expos and also have put Eurogamer, RockPaperShotgun, VGC, and other outlets up for sale) falling apart. It was reported in June that the 2024 and 2025 shows were already cancelled.

Headline corrected 1:44pm ET

Talkback

broodwars18 hours ago

After the slow, agonizing death it's had the last 3-4 years, I don't miss E3 anymore.

I just lament that we haven't replaced it with anything better. On the one hand, we have Keighley's marketing specials masquerading as noble pursuits. On the other hand, we have glorified trailer reels, only Nintendo's being remotely tolerable.

*sigh*

Mythtendo15 hours ago

It's Entertainment Software Association, not Electronic Software Association

Sad to see this happen, it was a better shows that Gamecom

M.K.Ultra9 hours ago

RIP E3  :'(
Maybe PAX will grow to fill the void.

stevey4 hours ago

Maybe one day the E3 generation will move up the ranks in various game companies' leaderships and bring E3 back like in olden days

yrrab4362 hours ago

...oh my god.  My account that I made over 20 years ago for Planet GameCube still exists to comment here!

This is the end of an era.  I still have my Planet GameCube VHS tapes and DVDs.  Back when getting such videos online took file sharing programs and hours of downloading overnight.

I understand things change with time, but man the memories.  I remember when pictures of The Legend of Zelda: Windwaker leaked a few days early and people thought "toon Link" was a hoax.  Then things exploded when the reveal happened.

So many memories, but I suppose all good things must come to an end.  But not this site or my account yet, it would seem!

