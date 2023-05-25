Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade Being Added To Expansion Pack GBA Library On June 23

In the immortal words of the late, great Brian Pillman: "SMAAAAAAART MARK!"

A serious dose of strategy is about to land in the NSO Game Boy Advance app.

"Fire Emblem" (aka Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade) will be added to the library on June 22. The first Fire Emblem game to release outside of Japan, it was previously re-released on the Wii U Virtual Console.

The description of the trailer (below) shows the release on June 22, though the social media post shows the 23rd: based on prior updates it would likely come late in the evening of the 22nd in North America.

In Japan, the sixth Fire Emblem - aka the Binding Blade, the prequel in release order but a storyline sequel - will be available in the NSO library as well.