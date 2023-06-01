Genesis Library For NSO Expansion Pack Adds Four New Titles

Including a version of a game that a former director of this website declared "can go f**k itself".
As occurred last year, the last week of June has seen a quarter of Sega Genesis games added to the Expansion Pack libraries.
- Ghouls and Ghosts (September 1989) is the second game in the Ghosts and Goblins series of early masocore platformers which had a Super Nintendo port in 1991; for the second time, a hapless knight named Arthur must save Princess Guinevere from the forces of hell (and then do it again).
- The Revenge of Shinobi (December 1989) is the first game in the Shinobi series of hack and slash platformers to be developed for consoles (though it did receive an arcade port). It has a soundtrack by Yuzo Koshiro and in earlier releases featured a boss who could morph into Spiderman and Batman; presumably this will not be the revision in the NSO catalogue.
- Land Stalker (1993) is an action-adventure game which is famous for its 3/4 overhead perspective, and for being a sales success when the Genesis was at the peak of its popularity.
- Crusader of Centy (1995) is a more traditional overhead-perspective action adventure game which was originally released in North America by current Sega subsidiary Atlus, and was considered a cult classic despite frequently being compared to A Link to the Past.