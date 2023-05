Faster than a +6 Ninjask

It didn't take long for Tears of the Kingdom to move into second in the Zelda sales race.

Nintendo have confirmed that the May 12 release sold more than 10m copies in its opening weekend worldwide. This includes more than 4m sold in the United States alone - the biggest opening weekend in NoA history.

Early Japanese estimates have the game selling 2.24 million copies, while it is also the fastest selling Nintendo game ever in Europe.