Episode 368: Happy Thoughts on a Tearful Kingdom

by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - May 19, 2023, 10:24 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!

And some Xbox talk.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out and we've been playing it non-stop. But before we get to our initial thoughts on Link's latest adventure, we answer some listener mail regarding Xbox and the Playdate.

This episode is brought to you in part by Wongo Puzzles. Use our special link https://zen.ai/nwrconnectivity to save 10% at wongopuzzles.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!

This episode was edited by John Rairdin.

