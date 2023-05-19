Episode 368: Happy Thoughts on a Tearful Kingdom

And some Xbox talk.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out and we've been playing it non-stop. But before we get to our initial thoughts on Link's latest adventure, we answer some listener mail regarding Xbox and the Playdate.
This episode was edited by John Rairdin.