Tears Of The Kingdom Gameplay To Be Shown Tomorrow By Eiji Aonuma

Come on, no stamina meter, no whammies...

The longest look at the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will air tomorrow.

Nintendo have announced a 10 minute gameplay video for the May 12 release tomorrow; it will be live on the company YouTube account at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1600 CET. The video will be presented by Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma.

Although brief clips of gameplay were included in prior trailers they did not include heads-up display elements.