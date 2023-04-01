Episode 816: They Should Have Let Us Sink the Boat

World is flooded. E3 is dead. Boats: Floating.

About three years ago, E3 was brutally attacked in the parking lot by an unknown assailant. On the shelf for years, by the time it was ready for action in 2023 the world had moved on. No longer undisputed at the top of the card, E3 finds itself cut by the publishers it supported.

Setting aside our overly-dramatic writing, E3 officially died this week. We had a plan to fix it all the way back in 2020. It involved sinking cruise ships, multiple frauds, probably a few involuntary manslaughter charges, and more hype than any industry event in history. Our genius went unheeded, and hopefully the lessons are learned by all.

This week also offered some insights on the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Series Producer Eiji Aonuma hosted a 10 minute presentation on a handful of mechanics new to the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild. Fuse is of particular interest, including his boat building demo and his construction of the world's longest salad fork.

Speaking of Zelda games and sinking boats, we also had Part 1 of our RetroActive for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. We split this into a two-parter due to scheduling struggles. If you want to continue to contribute, you can do so here.

This week we spent most of the time talking about the history of game and its HD remake. We also talk some of the early parts of the game, and some mechanical components.

With Gui out for a few weeks, we need email content. SEND US EMAILS!