New Tears Of The Kingdom Footage Shown, Limited Edition And Amiibo Announced

Like anything else was going to close out the show.

The Nintendo Direct closed with another new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After the gameplay footage, a limited edition version of the game was announced as well as a new Link amiibo based on the game. Both will be available on May 12, along with the base game.

The game's eShop listing is listing the game at a US$69.99 price, the first Nintendo-published game since Ring Fit Adventure (only sold physically with additional equipment) to break the standard $59.99 price point for first party titles. It was originally listed as such on the shop last night (along with C$89.99), but the listing was removed.