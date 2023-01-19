We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Tears Of The Kingdom Footage Shown, Limited Edition And Amiibo Announced

by Donald Theriault - February 8, 2023, 6:08 pm EST
Total comments: 3 Source: Nintendo Direct

Like anything else was going to close out the show.

The Nintendo Direct closed with another new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After the gameplay footage, a limited edition version of the game was announced as well as a new Link amiibo based on the game. Both will be available on May 12, along with the base game.

The game's eShop listing is listing the game at a US$69.99 price, the first Nintendo-published game since Ring Fit Adventure (only sold physically with additional equipment) to break the standard $59.99 price point for first party titles. It was originally listed as such on the shop last night (along with C$89.99), but the listing was removed.

Talkback

Adrock7 hours ago

I’m still trying to get through Master Mode in Breath of the Wild so this isn’t Day 1 for me (Trials of the Sword is no joke). I need a Zelda break.

Tears of the Kingdom looks good though. I am still hoping for more overworld changes. I’m disappointed there’s more gyro nonsense.

Ian Sane7 hours ago

Higher price point blows.  From an evil genius perspective they picked the right game to do it with.  I remember having a conversation with someone at the Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo about the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel, it wasn't at last year's event, and there were no events for two years because of Covid so you're looking at a game with 4 years of anticipation.  So I imagine few of us will hold firm on a price increase done at the eleventh hour.

I typically just watch Deku Deals and get games when they're on sale.  I don't typically need to play games on day 1 anymore and I have a backlog of stuff to play anyway.  But Zelda is the sort of game to jump the queue and be a day 1 purchase.  And my brother is also planning to get it at release and is being rather insistent that I get it at the same time.  Nintendo first party games don't go on sale often but there is the odd time where they'll at least knock off a few bucks around Black Friday or so which would presumably bring it back down to the old price point.

For future releases I can wait and pretty much never spend $90 CAD but Zelda is a big exception and, man, Nintendo totally knew that.

Luigi Dude3 hours ago

Well that's one way to change the map of the first Breath of the Wild.  Ganondorf just nuked the fuck out of everything.

And that extra $10 is the Game of the Decade tax. 8) 

I mean, Nintendo must be feeling pretty good about this game if they think this is the best game to start increasing the price.  They could have tried that last year with Pokemon since that would have been guaranteed to sell as well since it's Pokemon.  So they must feel Tears of the Kingdom is going to be pretty mind blowing to do it now.

So yeah, can't wait to see more of the game.

