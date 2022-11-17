Yuji Naka Facing More Charges Of Insider Trading In Japan

Semi trucks are being dispatched to prevent his escape as we speak.

Former Sega developer Yuji Naka is facing charges related to a second insider trading case from his time at Square Enix.

Naka and another former Square Enix employee have been charged with more counts of violating Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, according to Japan's TV Asahi (link in Japanese). The new charges stem from Naka allegedly purchasing 120,000 shares of mobile developer Ateam prior to the announcement that they were developing the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier mobile game in 2021.

Reportedly Naka made "hundreds of millions of yen" along with fellow former Square Enix employees due to the trading, though the game itself is slated to shut down next month. Similar charges were levied last month following the discovery of purchases of shares of a company making a Dragon Quest mobile game near the end of the development of the ill-fated Balan Wonderworld.