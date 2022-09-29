New Gym Leader Revealed For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

I hear she got banned from Poketube for some NSFW Octilleroon 3 streaming.

New information has been revealed (?) about another of the Gym Leaders of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Iono is an Electric-type specialist who doubles as an influencer / streamer when not working in the gym. She has colored Magnemite in her hair, but her introduction video doubled as a guessing game for their ace Pokemon.

The Pokemon is described as expanding and contracting to generate electricity and has two lumps on its head that are mistaken for eyes.