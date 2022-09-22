New Electric Type Pokemon Bellibolt Revealed For Scarlet And Violet

Fashionably late, as befits a streamer.

After two days of speculation, the ace Pokemon of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's gym leader Iono has been revealed.

The new Pokemon is Bellifrog, an Electric-type Pokemon with no second type. As promised in the initial guessing game, they have two lumps on the sides of their head that resemble eyes though their face is smaller and facing front. They also expand their body to produce electricity.

Its new ability is "Electromorphosis", which increases the damage from the next Electric move it uses after being attacked, though it can also have the infamous Static ability.

Iono's gym is also confirmed to be located in Levincia City.