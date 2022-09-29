Nintendo Downloads - September 29, 2022

This nearly ended up late because I haven't been wrecked this hard by Fiona since high school.

Things we missed last week: In addition to Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, we got shadowdrops on Midnight Fight Express, Serial Cleaners, Wylde Flowers, and Archives title The Return of Ishtar (the sequel to The Tower of Druaga).

Fiona kept me from playing a lot this weekend - and before you ask, I'm fine now, go give to Puerto Rico since they got it worse and STILL haven't fully recovered from Maria a few years back - but it's another hype week for me with the debut of The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero. I'm especially ready to dive in after reading Jordan's review last week. Also hitting store shelves this week are Bamco trying to run up the score on Switch releases before Square Enix with another Sword Art Online (cc Anime World Report) and the annual FIFA roster update that might end up being the last one.

The download space is headed this week by Tunic, which is probably the biggest thing to come out of the game industry in Halifax since Greg Sewart. We also have Partner Showcase star Railgrade (our railroad specialist has been alerted), No More Robots's Let's Build a Zoo, Gamescom's Dorfromantik, and the newest Picross S title (S8) that has actually added local co-op and touch support that will also get patched back into the older games in the series.

One last note: Last year had 48 games going into the last week of September, and ended up on a then-record 60. This year has 44 + the Archives title, but based on recent weeks we might see the schedule in North America push past the current record of 66.

North America

Retail

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (US$49.99/C$66.99: Friday)

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)

Digital

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Martian Panic ($39.99/$52)

Airoheart ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Tunic ($29.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories ($29.99/$39.56: Wednesday)

Lemon Cake ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

The Spirit and the Mouse ($19.99/$22.79: Monday)

Moonscars ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Hokko Life ($19.99/$22.99: Tuesday)

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary ($19.99/$-: Wednesday)

Railgrade ($19.99/$26.79)

Crossroads Inn ($19.99/$26.59)

From Space ($19.99/$24.99)

Let's Build a Zoo ($19.99/$22.79)

Bunny Park ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Moon Dancer ($18.99/$24.61)

Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy ($17.99/$22.99: Friday)

Voodoo Detective ($14.99/$19.99)

Shirone: The Dragon Girl ($14.99/$19.94)

Dorfromantik ($14.99/$18.99)

C.A.R.L. ($14.99/$17.49)

Funtasia ($14.99/$17.49)

9 Clues 2: The Ward ($14.99/$-: Friday)

Penko Park ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Tip Top: Don't Fall ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Picross S8 ($9.99/$13.29)

Fashion Friends ($9.99/$11.99)

Sakura MMO 2 ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Shotgun Farmers ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

Mission 1985 ($9.99/$13.00: Saturday)

Dinogotchi ($9.99/$-: Saturday)

Hazelnut Hex ($7.99/$-: Saturday)

Treasures of the Roman Empire ($6.99/$8.99)

One Hell of a Ride ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Host 714 ($4.99/$6.54)

Escape Goat ($4.99/$6.5)

Casual Challenge Players' Club ($4.99/$6.49)

Burger Patrol ($4.99/$5.99)

Neon Mine ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Frogice ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Humble Games sale runs until Friday including 30% off Dodgeball Academia. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Airoheart (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories (€29.99/£26.99)

Lemon Cake (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Tunic (€27.99/£25.19: Tuesday)

Martian Panic (€27.99/£24.99)

Moonscars (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Hokko Life (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (€19.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Crossroads Inn (€19.99/£17.99)

Moon Dancer (€18.99/£15.99)

Railgrade (€19.99/£15.99)

Bunny Park (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy (€17.99/£16.19)

The Spirit and the Mouse (€16.79/£15.49: Monday)

Let's Build a Zoo (€16.79/£15.49: Wednesday)

Shirone: The Dragon Girl (€14.99/£13.49)

Funtasia (€14.99/£13.49)

Dorfromantik (€14.99/£12.99)

9 Clues 2: The Ward (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Penko Park (€12.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

C.A.R.L. (€12.49/£11.29)

Voodoo Detective (€12.49/£11.29)

Tip Top: Don't Fall (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sakura MMO 2 (€9.99/£9.99)

Fashion Friends (€9.99/£8.99)

Picross S8 (€9.99/£8.99)

Dinogotchi (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Mission 1985 (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Shotgun Farmers (€8.19/£7.39: Friday)

Treasures of the Roman Empire (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

One Hell of a Ride (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Hazelnut Hex (€6.99/£6.99: Saturday)

Isekai Bride Hunting - Fia Edition - (€6.1/£5.49)

Kids: ZOO Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Burger Patrol (€4.99/£4.49)

Casual Challenge Players' Club (€4.99/£4.49)

Escape Goat (€4.99/£4.49)

Host 714 (€4.99/£4.49)

Neon Mine (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Frogice (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Poly Link - RPG Aime Girls (€2.99/£2.99)

Streaming

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (€49.99/£42.99)

Japan

Prince of Tennis Let's Go - Daily Life (¥7480)

La Campanella Della Eterno (¥6800)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (¥6248)

Airoheart (¥5500)

Commandos 3 (¥4470)

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (¥4300)

Tunic (¥4085: Tuesday)

Labyrinth of Zangetsu (¥3520)

Lemon Cake (¥3500: Friday)

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories (¥2980)

Bunny Park (¥2350: Friday)

Railgrade (¥2200)

Hokko Life (¥1999: Tuesday)

Moonscars (¥1980: Wednesday)

Bullet Soul -Dankon- (¥1980)

Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst- (¥1980)

Squish (¥1980)

Dorfromantik (¥1690)

Funtasia (¥1520)

Voodoo Detective (¥1520)

Archaica: The Path of Light (¥1500)

Shirone: The Dragon Girl (¥1500)

Happy Girl -I Fight With Summer- (¥1320: Friday)

Our Flick Erasers GP (¥1200)

Treasures of the Roman Empire (¥1150)

Picross S8 (¥1000)

Tip Top: Don't Fall (¥990)

Lucky Happening -Illustration Quiz- (¥980)

Burger Patrol (¥649)

Poly Link - RPG Aime Girls (¥299)