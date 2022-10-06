NIntendo Downloads - October 6, 2022

No, you don't have to format your device after reading this list.

Things we missed last week: The Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection, the Skyrim Anniversary content which apparently the mods have issues on Switch (pretends to be shocked) and the release list swelled to a total of 62 games + 1 cloud streaming app which is the second largest release week in the history of the Switch behind the week of January 22. Although it was already on the list at first posting, I also want to give a shoutout to Escape Goat as a lost game from the old Xbox Live Indie Game service.

There was a mental debate as to which Switch port was the big game of the week, but that lasted until about five seconds after Matt's review of NieR: Automata went up since I'll stand up for most of our 10s that don't start with "Metroid". The other potential headliner is No Man's Sky, but I'll defer to the RPG in this instance. Also personally interesting for me in the adventure sphere are another double-header of Science Adventure from Mages and Spike Chunsoft in the form of Chaos;Head Noah (the game too hot for Steam, apparently) and Chaos;Child, which if I wasn't neck-deep in 100 hour RPGs I'd be blasting through.

Smaller titles this week include the slightly-delayed shooter Prodeus, long-ago previewed adventure title Youropa, and Tribute Games (Flinthook) has a smaller title in the cutely named Wizorb. The big foreign release - aside from a pair of Japan exclusive adventures in a new Touch Detective game and a Hakuoki romance novel - is actually in Canada this week, as we get ready for Thanksgiving by trading a pair of games I won't touch with a three metre pole for an exclusive curling game (typical) developed by Imagineer who you might know as the devs of Fitness Boxing (...eh?).

