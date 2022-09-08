Skyrim Anniversary Edition Shadow-Dropped Onto Switch eShop

See that mountain? You can play even more Skyrim on it.

If you need a second way to get your Skyrim fix on Switch, the option is now available.

The "Anniversary" edition of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim which includes additional content from the Bethesda Creator's Club (and a fishing minigame) has dropped on Switch following a European rating earlier this month. It originally released in 2021 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as a celebration of the game's 10th anniversary, so it could be seen as celebrating the 5th anniversary of the game's Switch launch.

Existing Skyrim owners can upgrade to the Anniversary edition for US$19.99 or equivalent, while new purchasers can buy the game+DLC together for US$69.99.