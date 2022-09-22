Nintendo Downloads - September 22, 2022

Memo to Idea Factory International and Aksys: NEVER DO THIS AGAIN.

Things we missed last week: Festivus (aka a Nintendo Direct) WAS declared, with three shadowdrops (Easy Come, Easy Golf/Various Daylife/Radiant Silvergun) among the number. For reasons still unclear, the last one was yanked from the eShop immediately in North America... hopefully just a ratings board snafu that can be fixed quickly, especially since it's in Europe and Japan still.

We're starting to get into the big retail season, with six games (we don't have pricing for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival outside Japan yet, but it's also due), and the most prominent of those being The DioField Chronicle from Square Enix - the third of twelve games they will publish on Switch between last week and the end of February. However, I need to express my displeasure toward Aksys Games and Idea Factory who have apparently decided to take me out of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and the Turtles collection with three novels to read releasing 48 hours apart. From the same developer, no less. Thankfully, I will have the two Amnesia games ready to go tomorrow pending any day one patches so I can go right into Piofiore 1926 as soon as the code hits.

A big week for the download space as well, headed by the pending release of Return to Monkey Island. Sadly, if you're reading this, you probably missed the horse armor: thankfully, it has no practical effect. Shovel Knight: Dig finally blows onto the scene, puzzle game Moncage, RPG Jack Move, adventure title Beacon Pines, long-awaited RPG No Place for Bravery... all of which have some of my interest. Finally, it's nice to see that the "sexy puzzle game" genre is finally expanding to manservice - even if it is members of Japan's community of crossplayers.

North America

Retail

The Diofield Chronicle (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Amnesia: Later x Crowd ($49.99/$67.99: Tuesday)

Amnesia: Memories ($49.99/$67.99: Tuesday)

Piofiore: Episodio 1926 ($49.99/$66.49)

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

eShop

Return to Monkey Island ($24.99/$27.99: Monday)

Prodeus ($24.99/$33.99: Friday)

Shovel Knight: Dig ($24.99/$tba: Friday)

Jack Move ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

SongPop Party ($19.99/$25.99)

Drift King ($19.99/$25.76)

Beacon Pines ($19.99/$25.19)

No Place For Bravery ($19.99/$24.99)

Potion Permit ($19.99/$23.99)

Camped Out ($19.99/$-)

OneShot: World Machine Edition ($14.99/$19.24)

SpiderHeck ($14.99/$17.99)

Moncage ($14.99/$17.49)

Draw and Color: Kawaii ($12.99/$16.69: Friday)

Cthulhu Pub ($9.99/$-: Wednesday)

Puzzle Battler! Mirai ($7.99/$10.4)

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Mahjong Solitaire ($6.99/$8.99)

Learn & Play: Dinosaur Coloring ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

After World ($4.99/$6.55)

SLICE ($4.99/$6.5)

Roar of Revenge ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Car Mechanic Pinball ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Classic Games Collection Vol 2 ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Birfia ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Europe

Retail

The Diofield Chronicle (€59.99/£49.99)

Amnesia: Later x Crowd (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Amnesia: Memories (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Piofiore: Episodio 1926 (€49.99/£44.99)

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Return to Monkey Island (€24.99/£22.49: Monday)

Shovel Knight: Dig (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Prodeus (€24.99/£19.99: Friday)

Jack Move (€19.99/£15.49: Tuesday)

Camped Out (€19.99/£19.99)

Beacon Pines (€19.99/£17.99)

Drift King (€19.99/£17.99)

No Place For Bravery (€19.99/£17.99)

SongPop Party (€19.99/£17.99)

Potion Permit (€19.99/£16.99)

Moncage (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

OneShot: World Machine Edition (€14.99/£13.49)

SpiderHeck (€14.99/£13.49)

Draw and Color: Kawaii (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Blaloon Blalympia 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Puzzle Battler! Mirai (€7.97/£7.09: Wednesday)

Learn & Play: Dinosaur Coloring (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

After World (€4.99/£4.49)

Car Mechanic Pinball (€4.99/£4.49)

SLICE (€4.99/£4.49)

Roar of Revenge (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Birfia (€2.99/£2.49)

Japan

The Diofield Chronicle (¥7678)

Jusanshi Engi: Engetsu Sangokuden 1 and 2 (¥7480)

My Teen Romantic Comedy Snafu Game Collection (¥7480)

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (¥6578)

Valis Collection II (¥6380)

Return to Monkey Island (¥3240: Monday)

No Place For Bravery (¥2980)

Prodeus (¥2750: Saturday)

Drift King (¥2664)

Nonet Ensemble Magical Labyrinth (¥2480)

Jack Move (¥2390)

Koi x Mitsu ~A Promise of Silk Doves and the Land of Sweets~ (¥1980)

Koi x Mitsu ~Saki Yaegerizu and the Prince of Red Thread~ (¥1980)

Koi x Mitsu ~Seiku Chiba and Cactus's Letter~ (¥1980)

Draw and Color: Kawaii (¥1743)

New Nekketsu Kouha Kuniotachi no Eki (¥1650)

OneShot: World Machine Edition (¥1650)

Moncage (¥1520)

SpiderHeck (¥1490)

Puzzle Battler! Mirai (¥1100)

Find It: Picture Of The Emergency Exit (¥980)

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Mahjong Solitaire (¥800)

Devoured By Darkness (¥799)

Cubic Figures (¥410)

Birfia (¥389)

SLICE (¥137)