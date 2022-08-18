We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Three Titles Available Now And One New Demo Detailed In Nintendo Direct

by Donald Theriault - September 13, 2022, 11:30 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

One RPG and one of the most famous shooters ever

Three items are now available on the eShop that were announced in the Nintendo Direct:

  • Radiant Silvergun, the Treasure-developed shooter that preceded Ikaruga, is now available for US$19.99 or equivalent
  • Various Daylife is a role-playing game which had key staff from Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, which previously released on the Apple Arcade service
  • Originally shown only in the Japanese Direct, "Easy Come, Easy Golf" is a new game created by former Camelot staff (Mario Golf and the "Everybody's Golf" series)
  • A demo for Harvestella is now available, which covers the first few days of the game and features the now-traditional carryover of save data to the final game.
