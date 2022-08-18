Three Titles Available Now And One New Demo Detailed In Nintendo Direct

One RPG and one of the most famous shooters ever
Three items are now available on the eShop that were announced in the Nintendo Direct:
- Radiant Silvergun, the Treasure-developed shooter that preceded Ikaruga, is now available for US$19.99 or equivalent
- Various Daylife is a role-playing game which had key staff from Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, which previously released on the Apple Arcade service
- Originally shown only in the Japanese Direct, "Easy Come, Easy Golf" is a new game created by former Camelot staff (Mario Golf and the "Everybody's Golf" series)
- A demo for Harvestella is now available, which covers the first few days of the game and features the now-traditional carryover of save data to the final game.