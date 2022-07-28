Embattled Sonic, New Tales From The Borderlands Among Announcements At Gamescom Opening Night Live

If you did a drinking game with the Switch, would you still be sober at the end of it?
With Gamescom opening tomorrow, Geoff Keighley hosted a show tonight with a group of new announcements which included several Switch titles.
- Return to Monkey Island is the first title in the show that will launch, coming out on September 19 (coincidentally International Talk Like A Pirate Day). Preordering the game also awards a piece of horse armor described as having "no practical use".
- Dorfromantik will be out on September 29.
- After a leak on Amazon last week, 2K and Gearbox officially confirmed New Tales From The Borderlands - the sequel to the episodic adventure from Telltale - would release on Switch on October 21. Gearbox will handle development duties for the sequel.
- Sega's embattled Sonic Frontiers released a new trailer which confirmed the game would launch on all platforms November 8.
- Moving Out 2, the sequel to the 2020 co-op title, will release in 2023 and also have four player support.
- The Pokemon Company showed off a concept electric car (themed around, who else, Pikachu) with Mini and is now selling model cars with the design.
- Hogwarts Legacy reiterated a February 10 release for every platform but Switch, where the date is still TBA