Embattled Sonic, New Tales From The Borderlands Among Announcements At Gamescom Opening Night Live

by Donald Theriault - August 23, 2022, 4:07 pm EDT
If you did a drinking game with the Switch, would you still be sober at the end of it?

With Gamescom opening tomorrow, Geoff Keighley hosted a show tonight with a group of new announcements which included several Switch titles.

  • Return to Monkey Island is the first title in the show that will launch, coming out on September 19 (coincidentally International Talk Like A Pirate Day). Preordering the game also awards a piece of horse armor described as having "no practical use".
  • Dorfromantik will be out on September 29.
  • After a leak on Amazon last week, 2K and Gearbox officially confirmed New Tales From The Borderlands - the sequel to the episodic adventure from Telltale - would release on Switch on October 21. Gearbox will handle development duties for the sequel.
  • Sega's embattled Sonic Frontiers released a new trailer which confirmed the game would launch on all platforms November 8.
  • Moving Out 2, the sequel to the 2020 co-op title, will release in 2023 and also have four player support.
  • The Pokemon Company showed off a concept electric car (themed around, who else, Pikachu) with Mini and is now selling model cars with the design.
  • Hogwarts Legacy reiterated a February 10 release for every platform but Switch, where the date is still TBA
