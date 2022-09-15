Nintendo Downloads - September 15, 2022

So, uh, anything important happening this week?

Things we missed last week: Champion Wrestler from Taito was the Archives game. Biting not included.

Last week had Splatoon 3, next week is nuts for me personally, and this week has the spectre of a potential Festivus declaration from Nintendo within an hour or two of this list going live. But in the meantime, it's a week of quantity if not necessarily qualtity outside of Japan. The most interesting items for this week for me personally are the third Voice of Cards title and indie darling Wayward Strand - say a prayer for Joe, he's going nuts with all the major indies this month - while the expensive titles of the week are the oft-delayed remake of the 2003 GameCube et al shooter XIII and the exactly-as-described Dungeons 3.

Japan has the major titles of the week overall, as I am about ready to storm Square Enix HQ to get them to announce a localization of Dragon Quest X's "Offline" edition. Other RPGs hitting this week are the recently announced for localization Trinity Trigger and Fairy Fencer F going tactical RPG.

North America

Retail

XIII (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

eShop

Dungeons 3 ($39.99/$45.49)

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Mozart Requiem ($29.99/$38.99)

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy ($24.99/$28.99)

Family Man ($19.99/$21.99: Wednesday)

Innocence Island ($19.99/$25.99)

Ankora: Lost Days ($19.99/$24.99)

Wayward Strand ($19.99/$24.99)

Bear and Breakfast ($19.99/$22.79)

Foretales ($19.99/$22.79)

Queen's Garden - Sakura Season ($19.99/$-)

Plunder Panic ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Svoboda 1945: Liberation ($17.99/$22.99: Tuesday)

Accident ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Brutal Chase Turbo ($13.99/$16.99: Friday)

Little Orpheus ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Silent Sector ($12.99/$16.89)

Last Beat Enhanced ($9.99/$12.99)

Japanese Escape Games The Mansion Of Tricks ($9.99/$12.49)

The Dark Prophecy ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Gunslingers & Zombies ($8.99/$11.64)

Kitten's Head Football ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Dead Invaders; Modern War 3D ($6.99/$8.99: Monday)

Paddles ($5.99/$6.99)

Devoured by Darkness ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Sacred Valley ($4.99/$6.64: Tuesday)

Reknum DX ($4.99/$6.50: Wednesday)

Gold Crusader ($4.99/$6.49)

Saomi ($3.99/$5.31)

Poly Link - Origins ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: An NIS America sale has multiple record lows including both of the Switch Trails of Cold Steel games until September 19. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

XIII (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

eShop

Dungeons 3 (€39.99/£35.99)

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Mozart Requiem (€29.99/£38.99)

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy (€20.99/£19.49: Wednesday)

Ankora: Lost Days (€19.99/£17.99)

Foretales (€19.99/£17.99)

Innocence Island (€19.99/£17.99)

Wayward Strand (€19.99/£17.99)

Plunder Panic (€19.99/£14.99: Friday)

Queen's Garden - Sakura Season (€17.99/£16.19)

Svoboda 1945: Liberation (€16.99/£16.50: Tuesday)

Bear and Breakfast (€16.79/£15.49)

Family Man (€15.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Brutal Chase Turbo (€13.99/£11.99: Friday)

Little Orpheus (€12.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Silent Sector (€12.99/£11.59)

Accident (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Last Beat Enhanced (€9.99/£8.99)

Cthulhu Pub (€9.99/£8.57)

The Dark Prophecy (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Japanese Escape Games The Mansion Of Tricks (€8.99/£7.49)

Gunslingers & Zombies (€8.99/£8.09)

Kitten's Head Football (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Dead Invaders; Modern War 3D (€6.99/£5.99: Monday)

Devoured by Darkness (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Sacred Valley (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Reknum DX (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Gold Crusader (€4.99/£4.49)

Paddles (€4.99/£4.49)

Saomi (€3.99/£3.59)

Loot Box Simulator - RPG Anime Girls (€2.99/£2.99)

Japan

Dragon Quest X: Awakening of the Five Races Offline (¥8580)

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord (¥8580)

Trinity Trigger (¥8580)

Dungeons 3 (¥5960)

Ooblets (¥3680)

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden (¥3520: Tuesday)

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy (¥2570)

Svoboda 1945: Liberation (¥2345)

Plunder Panic (¥2200)

Queen's Garden - Sakura Season (¥2200)

Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure (¥1800)

Brutal Chase Turbo (¥1799)

Death Road to Canada (¥1500)

Last Beat Enhanced (¥1500)

Kitten's Head Football (¥999)

Paddles (¥660)

Poly Link - Origins (¥299)