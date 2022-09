Guess that'll be on the menu at TGS.

Another hand of the Voice of Cards series is going to be dealt in a couple of weeks.

Square Enix have released a new trailer showing the third game, subtitled "The Beasts of Burden" and launching digitally on September 13. It is available for digital preorder now.

The series launched its first title last October and the second released in February. Creative director (and Nier Automata director) Yoko Taro is among the returning staff for the game.