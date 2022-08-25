RPG Featuring Xenoblade, Mana, Octopath Talent Heading West Courtesy of XSEED

Trinity Trigger from developer FuRyu is due out on Switch in early 2023.

Trinity Trigger is getting localized and coming to the west in early 2023 courtesy of publisher XSEED.

XSEED will handle publishing the game in North America, while Marvelous Europe will publish the game in Europe. Trinity Trigger launches in Japan on September 15. A demo is currently available on the Japanese Switch eShop.

Announced for Japanese release earlier in 2022, Trinity Trigger is a co-op action RPG developed by FuRyu featuring a variety of developers from other notable game franchises, including Yuki Nobuteru (Trials of Mana and Chrono Cross artist), Raita Kazama (character designer for Xenoblade Chronicles X), Yura Kubota (writer for Octopath Traveler), and Hiroki Kikuta (composer for Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana). FuRyu's last internally developed game was The Alliance Alive HD Remastered for Switch back in 2019, though the company also published Monark on Switch. Both of those games were brought to the west by NIS America. This is the first time FuRyu is working with XSEED since Heroland on Switch in 2019 and before that, Unchained Blades on 3DS in 2013.

XSEED goes on to describe the game as such: "Trinity Trigger is an all-new action role-playing game combining the look and feel of iconic RPGs of the ‘90s with an emphasis on fast-paced, customizable combat. Players take control of three young heroes as they attempt to defy fate and save the continent of Trinitia. Accompanying them are the Triggers, strange creatures with the unique ability to transform into eight types of weapons that players must master if they hope to be successful on their quest. Whether playing alone or with up to two friends via local co-op, explore diverse biomes and dungeons, strategize to exploit enemy weaknesses, and change your destiny!"

See the trailer below for more details.