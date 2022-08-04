Nintendo Downloads - August 4, 2022

It's a quiet week, unless you're into narrative adventures.

Things we missed last week: Roller Jammer is the Archives title.

It's not too busy a week - which after last week's 85 hours of JRPG is good for my free time if nothing else - though there are a few titles worth looking into. Frogun (which is also getting a Limited Run physical release) represents the 2D platformer, while 11-Bit (Children of Morta, This War of Mine) has a new release in South of the Circle, and we have a former Indie World game in Hindsight from Annapurna.

There's also a new Picross title coming which appears to be online multiplayer, but it's only listed for Japan for now.

North America

eShop

Ultimate 4x4 Offroad Trucks (US$24.99/C$32.99)

Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition ($19.99/$25.99: Sunday)

Before We Leave ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Kokoro Clover Season 1 ($18.99/$24.71)

Celestian Tales ($14.99/$19.45: Monday)

Frogun ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Pure Crosswords ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Gale of Windoria ($14.99/$20.99)

After Wave: Downfall ($14.99/$19.99)

Counter Bunny Hop ($14.99/$19.99)

Hindsight ($14.99/$17.99)

South of the Circle ($12.99/$16.69: Wednesday)

My Dangerous Life ($12.99/$16.80: Friday)

Wavecade ($10.00: Monday)

Supaplex Think ($9.99: Sunday)

Fig ($9.99/$13.00)

Japanese Escape Games The Retro House ($9.99/$12.49)

Jump the Car ($9.99)

Killer Clutter ($9.99: Friday)

Mega Man Battle & Fighters ($7.99/$10.07: Wednesday)

Thunderbolt Collection ($7.99/$9.99)

Logic Pic ($7.99/$10.00: Friday)

Animal Fun Puzzle ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Sofiya and the Ancient Clan ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Fightro ($7.49/$9.70: Monday)

Monster Destroyer ($7.13/$9.49: Saturday)

Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys ($6.99/$9.05: Friday)

Kells ($5.99/$6.99: Monday)

Star Seeker In The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff ($5.99/$6.99)

Super Snake Block ($5.00/$6.50: Monday)

Viki Spotter: Megapolis ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Roll The Cat ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

90 Second Soccer ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 ($3.99/$5.17: Monday)

Zen Mindfulness: Meditation and Relaxation ($2.99/$3.80)

Thibalryn ($1.00/$1.30)

Archives

Dig Dug ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's "Multiplayer" sale is on until August 7 and includes 30% off Age of Calamity AND its Expansion Pass. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

eShop

Ultimate 4x4 Offroad Trucks (€24.99/£22.99)

Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Kokoro Clover Season 1 (€18.69/£16.79)

Before We Leave (€17.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Celestian Tales (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Frogun (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Pure Crosswords (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

After Wave: Downfall (€14.99/£13.49)

Gale of Windoria (€14.99/£13.49)

Counter Bunny Hop (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Hindsight (€13.99/£11.99)

South of the Circle (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

My Dangerous Life (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Supaplex Think (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Fig (€9.99/£8.99)

Jump the Car (€9.99/£8.99)

Gigapocalypse (€9.99/£7.99)

Killer Clutter (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Quarry Truck Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Japanese Escape Games The Retro House (€8.99/£7.49)

Mega Man Battle & Fighters (€7.99/£7.19)

Thunderbolt Collection (€7.99/£6.99)

Animal Fun Puzzle (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Logic Pic (€7.99/£6.80: Friday)

Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Fightro (€7.49/£6.79: Monday)

Monster Destroyer (€7.13/£6.39: Saturday)

Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Wavecade (€6.59/£5.89: Monday)

Kells (€5.99/£4.99: Monday)

Star Seeker In The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff (€5.59/£4.99: Wednesday)

Super Snake Block (€5.00/£4.49: Monday)

Viki Spotter: Megapolis (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Roll The Cat (€4.99/£4.99)

90 Second Soccer (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 (€3.79/£3.39: Monday)

Zen Mindfulness: Meditation and Relaxation (€2.99/£2.69)

Galaxy Revo (€0.99/£0.89: Saturday)

Thibalryn (€1.00/£0.90)

Archives

Dig Dug (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Narukami Gakuen: Seven Wonders (¥7678)

Gesshizu: Creating a Chokomaka Village Together (¥5280)

Buried Stars (¥4950)

Zorro - The Chronicles (¥4950)

Let's Get Fit (¥3828)

Ultimate 4x4 Offroad Trucks (¥3399)

Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition (¥2699: Monday)

Andro Dunos II (¥2500)

After Wave: Downfall (¥2499)

Before We Leave (¥2199: Tuesday)

Counter Bunny Hop (¥1999)

Kokoro Clover Season 1 (¥1980)

Picross X: Picbits vs Utuboros (¥1980)

Hindsight (¥1800)

Catie in Meowmeowland (¥1600)

Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together (¥1499)

Grudge (¥1490)

Fig (¥1400)

Gale of Windoria (¥1320)

Merge Your Room (¥1299)

Gigapocalypse (¥1010)

Escape From A Room Without A Door (¥980)

Monster Destroyer (¥990)

Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys (¥961)

Dig Dug (¥838)

Mega Man Battle & Fighters (¥800)

Thunderbolt Collection (¥800)

Super Snake Block (¥692)

Climb Over The Wall (¥660)

Surface Rush (¥500)

Superpanda 2 (¥499)