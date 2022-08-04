Nintendo Downloads - August 4, 2022

It's a quiet week, unless you're into narrative adventures.
Things we missed last week: Roller Jammer is the Archives title.
It's not too busy a week - which after last week's 85 hours of JRPG is good for my free time if nothing else - though there are a few titles worth looking into. Frogun (which is also getting a Limited Run physical release) represents the 2D platformer, while 11-Bit (Children of Morta, This War of Mine) has a new release in South of the Circle, and we have a former Indie World game in Hindsight from Annapurna.
There's also a new Picross title coming which appears to be online multiplayer, but it's only listed for Japan for now.
North America
eShop
Ultimate 4x4 Offroad Trucks (US$24.99/C$32.99)
Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition ($19.99/$25.99: Sunday)
Before We Leave ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)
Kokoro Clover Season 1 ($18.99/$24.71)
Celestian Tales ($14.99/$19.45: Monday)
Frogun ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)
Pure Crosswords ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)
Gale of Windoria ($14.99/$20.99)
After Wave: Downfall ($14.99/$19.99)
Counter Bunny Hop ($14.99/$19.99)
Hindsight ($14.99/$17.99)
South of the Circle ($12.99/$16.69: Wednesday)
My Dangerous Life ($12.99/$16.80: Friday)
Wavecade ($10.00: Monday)
Supaplex Think ($9.99: Sunday)
Fig ($9.99/$13.00)
Japanese Escape Games The Retro House ($9.99/$12.49)
Jump the Car ($9.99)
Killer Clutter ($9.99: Friday)
Mega Man Battle & Fighters ($7.99/$10.07: Wednesday)
Thunderbolt Collection ($7.99/$9.99)
Logic Pic ($7.99/$10.00: Friday)
Animal Fun Puzzle ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)
Fightro ($7.49/$9.70: Monday)
Monster Destroyer ($7.13/$9.49: Saturday)
Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys ($6.99/$9.05: Friday)
Kells ($5.99/$6.99: Monday)
Star Seeker In The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff ($5.99/$6.99)
Super Snake Block ($5.00/$6.50: Monday)
Viki Spotter: Megapolis ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)
Roll The Cat ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
90 Second Soccer ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)
Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 ($3.99/$5.17: Monday)
Zen Mindfulness: Meditation and Relaxation ($2.99/$3.80)
Thibalryn ($1.00/$1.30)
Archives
Dig Dug ($7.99/$9.87)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Nintendo's "Multiplayer" sale is on until August 7 and includes 30% off Age of Calamity AND its Expansion Pass. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
eShop
Ultimate 4x4 Offroad Trucks (€24.99/£22.99)
Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)
Kokoro Clover Season 1 (€18.69/£16.79)
Before We Leave (€17.99/£15.99: Tuesday)
Celestian Tales (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)
Frogun (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)
Pure Crosswords (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
After Wave: Downfall (€14.99/£13.49)
Gale of Windoria (€14.99/£13.49)
Counter Bunny Hop (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)
Hindsight (€13.99/£11.99)
South of the Circle (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)
My Dangerous Life (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)
Supaplex Think (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)
Fig (€9.99/£8.99)
Jump the Car (€9.99/£8.99)
Gigapocalypse (€9.99/£7.99)
Killer Clutter (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Quarry Truck Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Japanese Escape Games The Retro House (€8.99/£7.49)
Mega Man Battle & Fighters (€7.99/£7.19)
Thunderbolt Collection (€7.99/£6.99)
Animal Fun Puzzle (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)
Logic Pic (€7.99/£6.80: Friday)
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)
Fightro (€7.49/£6.79: Monday)
Monster Destroyer (€7.13/£6.39: Saturday)
Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)
Wavecade (€6.59/£5.89: Monday)
Kells (€5.99/£4.99: Monday)
Star Seeker In The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff (€5.59/£4.99: Wednesday)
Super Snake Block (€5.00/£4.49: Monday)
Viki Spotter: Megapolis (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)
Roll The Cat (€4.99/£4.99)
90 Second Soccer (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 (€3.79/£3.39: Monday)
Zen Mindfulness: Meditation and Relaxation (€2.99/£2.69)
Galaxy Revo (€0.99/£0.89: Saturday)
Thibalryn (€1.00/£0.90)
Archives
Dig Dug (€6.99/£6.29)
Japan
Narukami Gakuen: Seven Wonders (¥7678)
Gesshizu: Creating a Chokomaka Village Together (¥5280)
Buried Stars (¥4950)
Zorro - The Chronicles (¥4950)
Let's Get Fit (¥3828)
Ultimate 4x4 Offroad Trucks (¥3399)
Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition (¥2699: Monday)
Andro Dunos II (¥2500)
After Wave: Downfall (¥2499)
Before We Leave (¥2199: Tuesday)
Counter Bunny Hop (¥1999)
Kokoro Clover Season 1 (¥1980)
Picross X: Picbits vs Utuboros (¥1980)
Hindsight (¥1800)
Catie in Meowmeowland (¥1600)
Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together (¥1499)
Grudge (¥1490)
Fig (¥1400)
Gale of Windoria (¥1320)
Merge Your Room (¥1299)
Gigapocalypse (¥1010)
Escape From A Room Without A Door (¥980)
Monster Destroyer (¥990)
Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys (¥961)
Dig Dug (¥838)
Mega Man Battle & Fighters (¥800)
Thunderbolt Collection (¥800)
Super Snake Block (¥692)
Climb Over The Wall (¥660)
Surface Rush (¥500)
Superpanda 2 (¥499)