Borderlands 4 Switch 2 Edition Development Paused

Based on the last game with that description, we can just assume it's never getting un-paused.

The Switch 2 has dodged the bullet of Borderlands 4.

During their Q3 earnings call today, Take Two Interactive's upcoming release slate (which included this Friday's PGA Tour 2K25 release for Switch 2), the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 was not on the list at all. A Take Two spokesperson issued the following statement to Variety: "We made the difficult decision to pause development on that SKU."

Borderlands 4 was originally announced for Switch 2 release in the April 2 reveal Direct, and was to launch on October 3 with the game delayed "indefinitely" September 21. The game had a rough launch on PC and PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series, and the dev team is focusing on resolving the game's issues for those platforms.