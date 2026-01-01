We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream Direct To Air January 29

by Donald Theriault - January 26, 2026, 8:45 am EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Today

One last call for Switch vouchers.

We'll be getting some news about one of last year's more intriguing announcements Directly this week.

Nintendo Today has revealed a Direct for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream that will air on Thursday (Jan 29) at 9:00 a.m. ET, 6:00 a.m. PT, and 10:30 in Newfoundland. The length of the presentation has not yet been disclosed. The presentation will run for 20 minutes, according to a Nintendo press email.

Announced last March in the last dedicated Direct for the original Switch, Living the Dream is the first Tomodachi Life since 2014 on the 3DS.

Talkback

Lemonade6 hours ago

I hope it is as weird as the Directs for the 3DS game

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement