Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream Direct To Air January 29

We'll be getting some news about one of last year's more intriguing announcements Directly this week.

Nintendo Today has revealed a Direct for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream that will air on Thursday (Jan 29) at 9:00 a.m. ET, 6:00 a.m. PT, and 10:30 in Newfoundland. The length of the presentation has not yet been disclosed. The presentation will run for 20 minutes, according to a Nintendo press email.

Announced last March in the last dedicated Direct for the original Switch, Living the Dream is the first Tomodachi Life since 2014 on the 3DS.