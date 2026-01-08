Labo VR Kit To Also Serve As A Play Option For Nintendo Classics Virtual Boy Library

We didn't go to the preview event in question because we value our eyesight, thank you very much.

Although preorders are open again, you may not have to shell out $25/$100 for something to play the upcoming eye destroyer that is the Virtual Boy library.

During a preview of the new library last week, staff from Nintendo Treehouse confirmed to GamesBeat that the Labo VR kit can also be used to provide a shell for the Virtual Boy library. Because of the unique view of the Virtual Boy games, some form of holder for Switch or Switch 2 will be needed: the Labo VR option will only support the original Switch.

The Labo VR kit launched in April 2019, and in addition to having six games spread across three bundles it also had support in Super Mario Odyssey and the Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.