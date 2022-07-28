Nintendo Downloads - July 28, 2022

The only store we ever ran sold branded merch as opposed to, y'know, copies of games we reviewed.

Things we missed last week: Redout 2 (racing sequel) and Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II (multiplayer RPG) dropped, and the Archives title was Taito's Chack'n Pop.

There's one game most people will really be feeling this week, as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 does a chain attack on your free time. However, that's just the lead for a big load of games; we don't have a price for Digimon Survive outside of Japan, but we get the third Azure Striiker Gunvolt game in the main series alongside recent Partner Showcase cameo Captain Velvet Meteor and horror title Madison. If you actually understand the Touhou universe... congrats I guess, but you also get platformer Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony.

A couple of older titles hit this week, as a modern take on Avenging Spirit (the old Jaleco platformer) is joined by a couple of Turrican compilations that when purchased in their totality become more than a normal game. Why. Meanwhile, Japan has a grip of games going into their summer holidays including a remake of Vanillaware's Grim Grimoire and the recently-announced-for-localization Anonymous;Code (the follow-up to Steins;Gate and Robotics;Notes).

North America

Retail

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

eShop

Madison ($34.99/$45.99: Friday)

Turrican Anthology ($34.99 ea/$44.99 ea: Friday)

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony ($29.99/$39.99)

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 ($29.99/$39.88)

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions ($24.99/$28.99)

Lord Winklebottom Investigates ($18.99/$24.99)

Yuoni ($15.99/$19.99)

Strange Horticulture ($14.99/$17.49)

GemaBoy Zero Origins ($12.34/$: Wednesday)

Train Valley ($11.99/$15.49: Wednesday)

Japanese Escape Games The Hospital ($9.99/$12.49)

Artsy Pixel ($6.99/$8.99: Tuesday)

Solitaire Master Vs ($6.99/$8.99: Tuesday)

Avenging Spirit ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Viki Spotter: Professions ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Arsonist Heaven ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

LootLife ($4.99/$5.99)

Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite ($3.99/$5.31)

Superpands 2 ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Jigoku Unko Toripuru ($3.25/$4.20: Wednesday)

Romeow: To The Cracked Mars ($2.99/$3.99)

Europe

Retail

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

eShop

Madison (€34.99/£29.99: Friday)

Turrican Anthology (€34.99 ea/£29.99 ea: Friday)

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony (€29.99/£26.99)

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (€25.99/£23.39)

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (€20.99/£18.89: Wednesday)

Lord Winklebottom Investigates (€18.99/£15.99)

Yuoni (€14.99/£12.99)

Strange Horticulture (€13.49/£12.99)

Aniquilation (€12.99/£11.69)

GemaBoy Zero Origins (€12.34/£12.34: Wednesday)

Train Valley (€11.99/£10.79: Wednesday)

Japanese Escape Games The Hospital (€8.99/£7.49)

Hot"Sento Girls"and love (€8.59/£7.29)

Artsy Pixel (€6.49/£5.89: Tuesday)

Solitaire Master Vs (€6.49/£5.89: Tuesday)

Avenging Spirit (€5.99/£5.99)

Viki Spotter: Professions (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Arsonist Heaven (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

LootLife (€4.99/£4.49)

Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite (€3.99/£3.59)

Superpands 2 (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Jigoku Unko Toripuru (€3.19/£2.89: Wednesday)

Romeow: To The Cracked Mars (€2.99/£2.49)

Japan

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (¥8700: Friday)

Haji Love -Making Lovers (¥7810)

Anonymous;Code (¥7700)

Digimon Survive (¥7678)

Sen no Hatou Princess of Momoka Dying (¥7370)

Heavenly Struggle -Strayside- (¥7150)

Surviving The Aftermath (¥6578)

Grim Grimoire Once More (¥5478)

Re:Lief -Dear You- (¥5478)

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (¥3978)

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony (¥2980)

Himemiya-san Wants To Care (¥2970)

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (¥2500)

Moon Dancer (¥2480)

Lord Winklebottom Investigates (¥2200)

Aniquilation (¥1980)

Dangerous Living: Together With Me (¥1980)

Tormented Souls (¥1980)

Yuoni (¥1980)

Funny Action Great Adventure For Good Adults (¥1800)

Strange Horticulture (¥1780)

Detective: The Protea Cases (¥1300)

Hot"Sento Girls"and love (¥1200)

Q Remastered (¥999)

Escape from the Cat's Sweet Shop (¥980)

Arsonist Heaven (¥600)

Square Keeper (¥500)

Romeow: To The Cracked Mars (¥389)