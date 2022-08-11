Nintendo Downloads - August 11, 2022

"Minus an M, this Jordanian capital was once referred to as a miserable little pile of secrets." "What is Amman?"

Things we missed last week: Dig Dug (the OG) joined the Archives, and another NeoGeo Pocket Color game dropped in Mega Man: Battle & Fighters which is essentially the Mega Man 2D fighters made portable.

I didn't think this week would be all that busy, but I also thought that about last week and there were more shadowdrops than games listed on Sunday so who knows at this point. (This does seem to be the window where an Indie World would fall anyway.) The biggest games of the week are Cult of the Lamb - Devolver's sheep-based cult simulator which seems pretty on brand for them - and arcade compilation / simulation Arcade Paradise, though it got a bomb lobbed in late last week when it got announced that the game previously known as Shin Chan's Summer Vacation is getting localized.

Going through the release list, one other item stuck out: Sony Pictures is self-publishing something called "Jeopardy! PlayShow" which apparently lets you play classic episodes of the show (mostly ones hosted by the late, great Alex Trebek) to see if you COULD actually win from the fourth podium. Note that if you play off the Jeopardy Archive, you're a dink.

North America

eShop

Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation (US$39.99/C$49.99)

Jeopardy! PlayShow ($24.99/$33.24)

Cult of the Lamb ($24.99/$27.99)

Lost In Play ($19.99/$22.79: Wednesday)

Arcade Paradise ($19.99/$28.34)

Super Bullet Break ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Cleo - a pirate's tale ($14.99/$17.49: Wednesday)

Voyage ($14.99/$18.49: Friday)

Japanese Nekosama Escape The Sento ($9.99/$12.49)

Sakura MMO ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Book Quest ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Viki Spotter: School ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Last Threshold ($4.99/$5.99)

Cat Slide Tiles ($3.99/$5.31)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Spike Chunsoft sale on until August 18 includes the first sale on AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative as well as the original game being 80% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

eShop

Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation (€39.99/£33.99)

Cult of the Lamb (€24.99/£22.49)

Jeopardy! PlayShow (€24.5/£21)

Lost In Play (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Arcade Paradise (€19.99/£15.99)

Super Bullet Break (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Voyage (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)

Cleo - a pirate's tale (€12.49/£11.29: Wednesday)

Marmoset (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Sakura MMO (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Japanese Nekosama Escape The Sento (€8.99/£7.49)

Book Quest (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Viki Spotter: School (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Last Threshold (€4.99/£4.49)

Cat Slide Tiles (€3.99/£3.59)

Japan

Voyage (¥1540: Friday)

Sakura MMO (¥1000: Friday)

Extreme Bike X (¥980: Wednesday)

Last Threshold (¥499)